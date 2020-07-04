Fortnite: Best weapons to use in Season 3

Weapons form the most important part of any game, and it is no different in Fortnite.

Here's a detailed list of the best weapons to utilise in Chapter 2 Season 3 of the game.

Fortnite Season 3 best guns to use (Image Credit: Mobilesyrup)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been out for weeks, and players are trying and testing out new weapons in the game. For example, charged shotguns have made their way into the game, shifting the meta and awarding players with high reflex skills.

Undeniably, weapons are a crucial aspect of Fortnite, thus, changing the meta of this game might push players to accept the challenge and step up to mastering new weapons, so as to win more matches, in Fortnite.

Also read: How to download Fortnite on iOS in 2020

Every weapon in the game has a specific purpose and utility in matches and thus, knowing when to use a certain one is a huge asset to any competitive player. Thus, we will enumerate a few weapons that are the best in-class weapons which you can use to secure those 'Victory Royales' in your Fortnite matches.

List of best weapons in Fortnite Season 3

#5 Charged Shotgun

Image Credit: EssentiallySports

Charged shotguns are the newest additions to the game, in place of the community-beloved pump shotguns, a decision that fans are still not over. Such players have chosen to stick with tactical shotguns. And while tactical shotguns are a viable option, charged shotguns provide the player with the opportunity to one-shot the enemy to the lobby if timed correctly.

Advertisement

#4 SCAR

Image Credit: Fortnite

SCAR is one of the most OG guns in the game, and never goes out of the meta. Its pinpoint accuracy and good damage makes it a strong choice for medium to long-range encounters. Its fast reload speed, combined with any weapon, makes it a great choice.

#3 Mythic Burst Assault Rifle

Image Credit: Epic Games

This gun comes as a wildcard to this list, as many people do not choose to take it. It can be obtained by eliminating 'Ocean' in Fortnite, and can effectively be used to snipe and deal damage to enemies that are located afar in the map. This is because the weapon can dish out some serious damage over a distance.

#2 Submachine Gun

Image Credit: Polygon

This gun should not come as a shocker for most players, as the Submachine gun dishes out more damage than a shotgun, if you land all of your shots and stay close to your enemy. It can melt enemies, and when combined with the Grappler, can help you push and kill any enemy at sight, if they are late to build.

#1 Mythic Drum Gun

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Drum Gun is the most powerful gun in the game, and can be found by eliminating 'Jules' in the Authority. It has a massive fire rate and can penetrate builds, and melt enemies through it. This weapon can be sprayed and if the enemy is not careful, can land you some very easy eliminations. The damage of this gun, combined with its fire rate, makes it the most formidable gun that one can face in Fortnite Season 3.

Also read: Fortnite: Captain America and what it means for the Season 3 storyline