How to download Fortnite on iOS in 2020

A comprehensive guide on downloading and installing Fortnite on iOS devices.

Fortnite can be played on iOS devices, including iPad and iPhones, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Image Credit: Ghost Ninja/YouTube

Fortnite has shown no signs of slowing down since its launch. It has broken several viewership records on Twitch and sets a new benchmark everyday.

The game is famous for many reasons. First of all, it is a free-to-play battle royale game. Secondly, the game supports cross-play so you can play with your friends on any device. The expansive list of cosmetics and emotes in the game is very unique and different from other games too.

This game is a refreshment from the blood and gore in other video games and lets the players enjoy the game without violence.

Image Credit: Cult of Mac

When this game was initially released in 2017, it was available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox only. However, the game later expanded to mobile gaming and allowed Android and iOS users to play the game.

How to download Fortnite on iOS devices

Step #1- Check if your phone or tablet meets the minimum requirements of the game. They are given below:

Fortnite supports- iPhone 6S/6S Plus and newer; iPad Pro 1st gen and newer; iPad Air 2 and newer; iPad Mini 4 and newer.

Fortnite Does not support- iPhone 5S, 6/6 Plus; iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, 3; iPod Touch 6th gen and older devices. (Source-App Store)

Step #2- Open 'App Store' on your device and search for 'Fortnite'.

Step #3- Scroll till you find the game and click on the game.

Image Credit: Gamespot

Step #4- Click on 'GET' and the game will start downloading on your device.

Step #5- Open the game, download the extra data that it requires, and then log in to the game. (You can make a new account or use your existing account as well)

Step #6- You can play the game with your friends.

