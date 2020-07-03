Fortnite: Captain America and what it means for the Season 3 storyline

Fortnite has introduced the brand new Marvel-exclusive Captain America outfit in the game.

The arrival of the new hero could symbolise a change in the storyline of Chapter 2 Season 3.

Captain America comes to Fortnite. (Image Credit- Marvel Entertainment/YT)

Captain America will make his grand entrance in Fortnite to celebrate 4th of July in the game. Players can now buy the Marvel-exclusive outfit in the in-game store, and also the 'Grand Salute' emote in the shop.

Fortnite has seen several crossovers in the past, with Marvel Entertainment as well as DC Comics. During the release of Avengers: Infinity War last year, Fortnite introduced special Avenger weapons into the game, such as the Cap Shield, Hawk Eye's Bow, Thor's Stormbreaker and more. Thanos was also introduced, and along with the infinity gauntlet, these were some of the main attractions of the game at that point.

DC wasn't far behind, with a Batman skin added to Fortnite, and Cat Woman and Harley Quinn also making their way into the game. The current Season 3 of Fortnite also features Aquaman as one of the highlights.

Who has more skins in Fortnite: Marvel or DC?

Image Credit: YouTube

Currently, Marvel has more skins than DC Comics in Fortnite. With the addition of Captain America, the tally has gone even higher. There are some Marvel-related exclusive challenges as well, where players need to go to the Lazy Lakes mountains and burn fireworks to get experience points. These fireworks burn in the shape of Captain America's shield.

What does Captain America's announcement mean for the Fortnite Season 3 storyline?

As many people guessed, this season is planned for Aquaman, and the whole Fortnite map has been flooded in anticipation of his arrival. However, Captain America is here to steal some of that spotlight from the DC Superhero. Here is the trailer about the arrival of 'The First Avenger' in the game:

If you watch the landing spot of Captain America, you will notice that he might have landed from Asgard (based on the trail markings on the ground). This means that we could see Thor next, as some leaks have already showcased a dad bod Jonesy skin in Fortnite. Thus, the next few days for the storyline could be very interesting, if this theory comes to fruition.

