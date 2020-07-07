Fortnite: All Helicopter Locations in Season 3

Helicopters in Fortnite help players to move from one place to another in the map.

Here is a list of all helicopter locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought about a massive change as the game's map appears to have been destroyed by a huge flood. Many favourite drop locations are now inaccessible as they are completely underwater. As the season progresses, however, we will likely see the water levels recede.

Till then, helicopters and motorboats will provide players with mobility in the game. In this article, we will take a look at all the possible locations where helicopters spawn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Locations where helicopters spawn in Fortnite Season 3

Location 1: The Authority

The Authority in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

In the Authority, the helicopter is located on the left side of the building and its helipad is elevated compared to last season when it was on the ground. However, this is a highly contested point of interest as many players land here to loot the Authority.

Location 2: Fortilla

Fortilla in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: PCGamesN)

Fortilla is one of the new locations this season. When you reach the area, you will notice that the middle building has a slightly elevated helipad on which you will find a helicopter.

Location 3: Lazy Lake Island

Lazy Lake in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

You will not actually find a chopper in Lazy Lake but it is present on an island that is close to Lazy Lake. If you go south from the location of Lazy Lake, you will see two islands, one of which should contain a helicopter.

Location 4: Frenzy Farm

Frenzy Farm in Fortnite (Image Credit: Sen Gaming)

The helicopter is not exactly located in Frenzy Farm but it is very close to it. If you go towards the eastern side of the location, the first island you come across should contain the chopper.

Location 5: Catty Corner

Catty Corner in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

The snowy hill behind Catty Corner also has a helipad where you will find a helicopter.

Location 6: Rickety Rig

Rickety Rig in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

The southern-most island of Rickety Rig has a helicopter spawn at the elevated helipad.

Location 7: The Yacht

The Yacht in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: Gamepur)

This Deadpool-themed yacht is located at the top of the map and is an un-named point of interest. If you glide there, you will see a chopper resting on a Deadpool graffiti.

