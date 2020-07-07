Fortnite: How to land a choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks

Here's a guide on completing the Week 3 challenge of landing a choppa in Steamy Stacks.

Such challenges help to keep the game fresh for both new and old Fortnite players.

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite (Image Credit: Metro)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has satisfied the hunger for content amongst players, and introduced many new locations, challenges and skins. Half of the map in Fortnite is flooded as of now, and we should see the water level decrease throughout the season, and brand new cars making their way to the game as well.

However, among many Week 3 challenges, there is a particular challenge which is giving trouble to players: Landing a choppa (helicopter) at the bottom of Steamy Stacks. This might seem fairly simple at first, but it has turned out to be complicated for many Fortnite players.

On that note, we will guide you through the easiest methods to complete this challenge.

How to land a choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Step #1: Get a helicopter (choppa) from Frenzy Farm or the yacht, and fly over to Steamy Stacks (located at the top right corner of the map). You can also look at our guide for getting all the locations of helicopters in Fortnite Season 3 here.

Step #2: There should be two big stacks at the location, choose any one and head into that stack.

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit: Gamespot)

Step #3: There will be a lot of turbulence due to air streams inside the stacks, so keep your helicopter steady and try not to take much damage. To land safely, touch down on the purple liquid at the bottom of the stack.

Step #4: You should have completed the challenge and earned 35,000 Season Experience points, which will help your level up your battle pass and unlock cool new rewards.

Challenge bug? Frent not

However, even if landing the choppa does not complete your challenge, do not worry. Many players on the online forum have reported a bug which doesn't allow them to complete this challenge.

In that case, simply go through the steps stated earlier and at the end, leave your helicopter and wait for a little while. Then, hop back into the helicopter and leave it again to complete your challenge. Here is a video guide for you to complete the same:

Challenges like these keep the game fresh and fun for old players, and also helps them explore different sections of the map, especially those they wouldn't typically land in during a normal game.

