All Transformer token locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 introduces the Transformers in more ways than one. For starters, Optimus Prime is on the battle pass as the tier 100 skin, and his counterpart Optimus Primal is coming to the Item Shop. There's also a full challenge set for the crossover and items in the game. One of the challenges involves collecting 13 tokens.

These tokens can be collected individually, so they must be done in order. Here's where to find each of them.

Where to find the Transformers tokens in Fortnite

Token 1

The first token (Image via Trophygamers on YouTube)

Head over to the icy location to the west of Brutal Bastion, and the first token is seen on the dock. Run through it to collect it.

Token 2

The second token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Go across the ice and collect a motorcycle, which will make this go much faster. Turn around, and you should see the second Transformers token on the ice behind some ramps.

Token 3

Third token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Turn left from there and go up a slight hill. There, the third Fortnite token can be found at the crest.

Token 4

Fourth token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue going to the right directly through the third token. There's a fork in the path. Take the path on the right and head over to the fourth token.

Token 5

Fifth token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue going along this path around the curve. There, the fifth Fortnite x Transformers token can be found.

Token 6

Sixth token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Once again, follow the curve. The sixth token for this challenge set is located above a dirt patch in the road.

Token 7

Seventh token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

This will put you on a new path made of dirt. You must follow the path around the curve and the rocks to find the seventh token.

Token 8

Eighth token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

The eighth token is down the path from the seventh Transformers token. It is right beside a part of the new POI Creeky Compound.

Token 9

Ninth token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue along this same path. It will take you up a hill, and in the middle of this hill, still on the path, the Fortnite token is located.

Token 10

10th token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Brace for a pretty sharp curve, but continue around the bend. At the crest of another hill, there's another token. Drive through it.

Token 11

11th token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue straight on the muddy path, and the 11th token will be in front of you.

Token 12

12th token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue along the path until you come to a fork in the road. Go to the right once more, and the token will await you.

Token 13

13th token (Image via trophygamers on YouTube)

Continue along past the vehicles. You must cross the water and go to the right up a new path to find the final token.

These are each worth XP and can grant free Transformers rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Poll : 0 votes