Fortnite Transformers Quest: Full list of challenges, free rewards, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has finally arrived, and a major collaboration is awaiting players. The Transformers collab with Epic Games has resulted in the coveted Optimus Prime skin, new challenges, and more. If you complete the in-game quests, you will receive a couple of free rewards and a lot of XP, which is always welcome at the start of a brand new season.

Here's a full list of the Transformers collab challenges available in the first week and what you can earn by completing them.

Transformers challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Here are the challenges to complete in the first week:

Acquire a Cybertron Cannon in different matches

Collect 13 Transformers Tokens (in order)

Damage opponents with the Kinetic Boomerang

Emote after destroying a gas can or pump

Travel distance in vehicles or while mounted

Mark a vehicle in different matches

Damage opponents from above

Search chests

The Cybertron Cannon is a brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It's a Mythic weapon and not readily available. The challenge requires you to find one in multiple matches, so you can take on the boss fight and/or visit the special spawn points.

Bonus Goals

- Complete 5 (Spray Reward)

- Complete 10 (Emoticon Reward)



Week 1 Quests:

Acquire a Cybertron Cannon in different matches

Collect Transformers Tokens

Collect first Transformer token

Collect second Transformer token

Collect third Transformer token

Transformers Tokens are placed around the map, and you'll need to find them. Each of the 13 tokens presents its own challenge, so there are technically 20 challenges to complete this week.

The Kinetic Boomerang is replacing last season's Kinetic Blade, and it will be found in similar spawn locations on pedestals around the map. You will need to get one and deal some damage to enemy players.

The rest of the challenges are straightforward and can be completed without much effort. Check your challenge page after each match to note your progress.

The Kinetic Boomerang. (Image via Aid on YouTube)

The following quests will be available next week and aren't in game yet:

Deal damage to opponents while you are in a vehicle or mounted

Drive a vehicle within 20 seconds of landing from the bus

Destroy supply drones at Hot Spots

Drive different vehicles in a single match

Destroy objects with explosives

Tame wildlife

Survive storm cycles

Eliminate opponents with a sniper rifle

Fortnite free Transformers rewards

By completing these challenges, you can unlock two free rewards that are not tied to the battle pass. Anyone can acquire them. Upon completing five of these challenges, you will earn the Fortnite x Transformers spray. After you finish all 10, you can get the Emoticon (not Decepticon) from the franchise. Technically, you can earn these rewards by just collecting 10 Transformers tokens.

