"L Style": Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 divides fans

Fortnite is known for its major collaborations. Every season there are a few new options based on brand new joint ventures. For Chapter 4 Season 3, one of the primary skins that players were excited about was Optimus Prime. Just like most others in the game, this one has variants as well. However, many players are rather upset about the variants of the Optimus Prime skin that Epic Games has introduced in this season.

It's not unnatural to see players upset about a particular skin variant or theme in Fortnite. In fact, players took to Twitter to dub call it an "L style."

Fans upset over Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Optimus Prime skin

Of the Optimus Prime Fortnite skin variants that have been introduced in Chapter 4 Season 3, one is more worn out than the other. It's understandable why Epic Games would want to dub it as a variant, but players are having none of it. They were hoping to see an animated version or even a recolor but that's not what happened.

Many have gone ahead to describe the situation with a very popular meme where Pam from The Office is being asked to differentiate between two items.

Arthur K. @MrOutsider95 @iFireMonkey Um ... can someone please tell me what's the difference? Think I haven't had enough coffee yet 🤣 @iFireMonkey Um ... can someone please tell me what's the difference? Think I haven't had enough coffee yet 🤣

If not anything else, fans were hoping to see a Nemesis Prime skin variant in this new season, but unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case. For what it's worth though, the character will be receiving a Primal variant instead.

Bryan Reyes @BryanReyesPro @iFireMonkey Why couldn't they have either made optimus primal a style or a nemesis prime style @iFireMonkey Why couldn't they have either made optimus primal a style or a nemesis prime style https://t.co/EM0zjw4FFk

While everyone is more or less excited with the collaboration itself, they're not too happy with the outfits that have been added. Players have gone on to dub the skin variants as lazy work.

JohnDaBot @johndabot @iFireMonkey Oof, laziest style for a BP skin? Kinda sucks, but still W collab. @iFireMonkey Oof, laziest style for a BP skin? Kinda sucks, but still W collab.

However, there are a few who are actually excited to see both the variants in their full glory. They're just happy to see the collaboration go live.

CinderBurn @Cody95371153 @iFireMonkey I’m happy with what we got but the one time I wanted them to do recolors they didn’t @iFireMonkey I’m happy with what we got but the one time I wanted them to do recolors they didn’t

In fact, many players have also mentioned that they would love to do The Griddy with the Optimus Prime Fortnite skin. For the uninitated, The Griddy is a popular Fortnite emote that players have been using in the game for a while now.

Given that Optimus Prime is the first skin to join the game from the Transformers universe, there's always a chance that more characters from the franchise make their way into the game. It will be really interesting to see characters like Bumblebee, or even Megatron to make an appearance in the game.

Furthermore, it will be interesting to if Optimus Prime is involved in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 storyline. In the past, whenever there were any collaboration skins included in the Battle Pass, these individuals had a role to play with the storyline as well. So it will be worth seeing what role Optimus has to play with respect to the current storyline.

