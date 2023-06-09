Who is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 was just released, and many players are excited to try it out. Epic Games has released numerous new features with the season, including the new Battle Pass, which includes eight different skins, from Optimus Prime to a new version of Ruin, a popular character from the first chapter of the video game.

A new version of Meowscles was leaked right before the season came out, and it turns out that this character is the secret skin of the new Battle Pass. This is somewhat surprising, but considering that many Fortnite players love Meowscles, they'll be more than happy to unlock him.

The reason this is unusual is because the secret skin is typically reserved either for a collaboration or a storyline character. However, there is a chance that the popular cat character will play a role in the events of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Purradise Meowscles is the secret skin of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Meowscles is back, and he's a secret skin (Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles is one of the most popular Fortnite characters of all time. Many players have been asking Epic Games to bring him back to the game, but that wasn't possible since he wasn't an Item Shop skin.

The character was first released in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. His new version has now been released in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and he can be unlocked with the Battle Pass once again.

Meowscles was first leaked in the cover image (Image via Epic Games)

At the moment, it's unclear what players need to do to unlock the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, considering that the previous seasons required players to complete a special questline for secret skins, that will likely be the case with Purradise Meowscles as well.

Epic Games has added three different variants of the popular character, so there is no doubt that many players will try to unlock him as soon as possible. However, it's important to add that since Meowscles is a Battle Pass character, it's necessary to spend 950 on the Battle Pass before he can be unlocked.

The new Fortnite Battle Pass has brought many other cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from the skin, there are many other Meowscles-themed cosmetic items in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Players can also unlock a special loading screen, emote, music pack, glider, several wraps, and much more.

Considering that Purradise Meowscles is a secret skin, he may not be obtainable on the first day of the new season. However, Epic Games will likely make him available in July.

