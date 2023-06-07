Epic Games reveals 4 new skins for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will bring a lot of new skins to the popular video game. At least eight new skins and many other cosmetic items will be added to the new Battle Pass. All Battle Pass skins have been leaked before release, and the company recently confirmed four of them. Interestingly, Epic revealed these skins ahead of the Summer Game Fest.

Epic will officially showcase the trailer for the video game's new season during the Summer Game Fest. Due to this, many players believed that Battle Pass skins would also be revealed.

However, the video game company decided to do the skin reveal on Wednesday. The official trailer will come out on Thursday, while Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled for Friday.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 brings many new amazing skins to the game

It appears that reputable Fortnite leakers have posted accurate leaks over the past few days once again. Last week, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 cover was leaked, showing four different skins, including Optimus Prime and a new version of Meowscles.

Epic Games showcased these cosmetics with a tweet on Wednesday. Thanks to this confirmation, we now know the names and looks of eight different Battle Pass skins in the next Fortnite season.

Here are all the skins:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

Mariposa

Relik

Optimus Prime

Purradise Meowscles

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass lineup is quite impressive, and many players love the Transformers collaboration. According to reputable leakers, Optimus Prime will be a Tier 100 skin.

As for the other skins, it's important to note that many of them will have multiple styles. However, these likely won't be revealed before the season comes out.

Most of the Battle Pass skins were leaked last week (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will release the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale on Friday, June 9. While the exact time of the new season hasn't been revealed yet, it'll likely come at 4 AM Eastern Time. We'll get more information about the upcoming season during the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, including new features, skin styles, and more.

