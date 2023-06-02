Epic Games reveals mind-blowing figures of top Fortnite island creators

With Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) being out for two months, many Fortnite island creators are well on their way to making millions through their Creative maps. Epic Games has recently revealed mind-blowing figures pertaining to the top-earning island creators, and it turns out that hundreds of them make at least $100,000 a year.

Epic also released the so-called Creator Economy 2.0 alongside UEFN. This is a revenue-share system that benefits creators of Fortnite's Creative maps. More precisely, Fortnite island creators get 40% of Epic's net revenue from Fortnite.

Several factors play a role in the payout amount, with player retention and time played being the most important. According to Epic, the top 1,000 creators have made at least five times more money with this system in comparison to Support-A-Creator, which is huge.

Some Fortnite island creators are on pace to make more than $10 million in a year

According to Epic Games, more than 350 Fortnite island creators are on pace to make at least $100,000 annually. The figure was calculated by multiplying the April 2023 payout for 12 months.

However, considering that Epic has recently increased the payout for all creators, the figures will likely be higher than projected. It's also important to note that we are still in the early stages of UEFN, so many talented creators haven't developed or published their maps yet.

As per the proposed payout structure, this is how things stand:

$100 - 2,167 players

- 2,167 players $1,000 - 1,216 players

- 1,216 players $10,000 - 578 players

- 578 players $100,000 - 220 players

- 220 players $300,000 - 106 players

- 106 players $1,000,000 - 43 players

- 43 players $3,000,000 - 13 players

- 13 players $10,000,000 - 5 players

To put this into perspective, the average gross annual income in the United States was approximately $75,000 in 2021. Only two countries in the world, Monaco and Bermuda, have an average annual income higher than $100,000.

Creating islands in UEFN is a great way to make money. On top of this, Epic Games is granting up to $500,000 to players who have great ideas for Creative maps, allowing anyone with a plan to get an initial investment. The number of Fortnite island creators making millions will likely increase by the end of the year.

