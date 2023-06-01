Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date confirmed by Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is finally around the corner. Epic Games originally intended to release the new season on Sunday, June 4, but it was postponed. The video game developer pushed the new season to June 9, confirming this date in an official blog post. Thus, no more delays are expected. Previously, there were several leaks regarding the upcoming season.

We now have an idea of what the map will look like and what skins will be added with its Battle Pass. Since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released in a few days, more leaks are expected shortly.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date has been confirmed by Epic Games and likely won't change

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date will likely not be changed again (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released direct event binding for Fortnite Creative maps a few months ago. This feature was a topic of discussion in a recent blog post, as Epic explained that all Creative Islands would switch to this system with the v25.00 update, the first update of Chapter 4 Season 3. According to Epic Games:

"This change will take place on June 9 with the release of v25.00."

With nine days until Chapter 4 Season 3, we know the new season will have a tropic theme and a jungle biome. Epic Games hinted at this by releasing the first teaser for the upcoming season.

The new Fortnite season will bring many map changes (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will introduce many amazing skins, from Optimus Prime to an alternate variant of Meowscles. The entire Battle Pass will likely be revealed shortly before the season is out.

Epic hasn't revealed the exact release time of the upcoming Fortnite season. However, based on past releases, there's a possibility that the third season of Chapter 4 will be out at 4 am Eastern Time.

Poll : 0 votes