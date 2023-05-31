10 skins to expect in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will be released in less than two weeks. If everything goes according to plan, Epic Games will release the new Battle Pass on June 9. Considering that the video game developer already had one delay in the new season, we expect the third season of the current chapter to come out on Friday.

Like before, we expect the Battle Pass to cost 950 V-Bucks and contain over 100 cosmetic items. Furthermore, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will likely include 1,500 V-Bucks.

This article will list all the skins that might come out with the next season. Some of these skins have already been leaked, which is why many players are excited to see them come out.

We can expect these skins to come with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

1) Optimus Prime

HYPEX @HYPEX



Spotted by Season 3 is now confirmed to be Tropical themed, and Fortnite is also collaborating with Transformers, with Optimus Prime being in the battle pass.Spotted by @Guille_GAG @ShiinaBR . I was asleep when it happened. Season 3 is now confirmed to be Tropical themed, and Fortnite is also collaborating with Transformers, with Optimus Prime being in the battle pass.Spotted by @Guille_GAG & @ShiinaBR. I was asleep when it happened. https://t.co/NeBVkWipxL

Optimus Prime is the first skin that was leaked to be in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Due to this, there is a chance that Epic Games will have a bigger collaboration with Transformers, with similar skins possibly coming in the future.

Players hope the character will have a built-in emote, which can be used for a transformation.

2) New version of Meowscles

FBRFeed @FBRFeed



It will be included in the Season 3 Battle Pass!



(Concept by Here’s a look at a concept of the Summer Meowscles Variant that was leaked in the skin surveys.It will be included in the Season 3 Battle Pass!(Concept by @easkateconcepts Here’s a look at a concept of the Summer Meowscles Variant that was leaked in the skin surveys. It will be included in the Season 3 Battle Pass! (Concept by @easkateconcepts) https://t.co/jiyYh8Lti9

Meowscles is one of the most popular Fortnite characters of all time. He was first released in Chapter 2 Season 2, and will most likely return to the game in the next season.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will have a summer version of the popular character, as seen in the promotional material.

3) New girl character

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will have a new girl character (Image via Epic Games)

The leaked promotional image also showed a blonde girl riding a raptor. She also has a throwing axe, which was leaked as a new weapon coming with the next season.

The girl's name is currently unknown, but she will likely be also added as an NPC on the island.

4) A male explorer

TheLime @Lime_Fortnite4 Skins battle pass 3 season 4 the head of 100% Skins battle pass 3 season 4 the head of 100% https://t.co/lAm86jB4Ou

A male character in the middle of the image looks similar to Indiana Jones. There is a good chance he'll be released as a tier-1 skin with multiple styles.

The character was seen carrying what looks like a Flint-Knock Pistol, which may hint at its return in the next season.

5) Midas

Midas may also return with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Like Meowscles, Midas was also first released in Chapter 2 Season 2. The two are very close, as Meowscles was Midas' bodyguard. However, there is a chance that both of them will return with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Midas has received numerous variants over the past few years, and more of his styles were seen in Fortnite surveys. Considering his popularity, it won't be surprising if Epic brings him back.

6) The Unseen

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass may feature a new member of The Unseen (Image via Epic Games)

The Unseen is a hostile faction first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. It appears that the organization's goal is to take over the island, so we might see more of its members in the next season.

Epic Games has already released several members of the organization, including Styx and Dahlia. However, more members might be added with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

7) Secret skin

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass could also include a secret skin (Image via Epic Games)

While mystery skins are a thing of the past, Epic Games may have a special secret skin in the next Battle Pass. These skins are generally related to the storyline, which is why Season 3 may have a jungle-themed skin.

Additionally, Epic may use this skin for another collaboration. While the Optimus Prime skin has been leaked, the Transformers collab may not be the only collab next season.

8) A new Peace Syndicate member

The next Fortnite Battle Pass could also have another member of Peace Syndicate (Image via Epic Games)

Peace Syndicate, also known as The Syndicate, is another friendly organization in Fortnite Battle Royale. The organization has been active since Chapter 3, and its first member, Evie, was added to the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Thunder, a popular character from the current season of the video game, is another member of the organization, as well as Twyn, Stash'd, and Meowscles.

Considering that The Syndicate plays a major role in the storyline, we can expect another member of the organization to be released with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Fortnite players have already listened to the leader of Peace Syndicate, but his skin hasn't been revealed yet. Will he come in the next season?

9) Another collaboration skin

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass include a Lego skin? (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite x Lego collaboration was first leaked a few months ago. According to leakers, the collaboration has been in development for quite some time, and Epic Games is set to release it sometime in 2023.

Recently, it was revealed that Epic is indeed collaborating with Lego. While the collab seems to be scheduled for late 2023, don't be surprised if it comes out in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

10) Doctor Who character

Doctor Who is another leaked collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

Besides Lego and Transformers, Epic Games is expected to collaborate with Doctor Who, a popular TV series. According to leakers, several characters will come to the video game alongside some gameplay items.

Chapter 4 Season 1 had multiple collaborations in its Battle Pass, so it won't be shocking if Epic Games collaborates with Transformers and Doctor Who in the next season.

Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to come out on June 9, and its Battle Pass will be available on the first day of the season. In the meantime, we will likely get more skin and gameplay leaks.

Poll : 0 votes