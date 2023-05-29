Epic Games moves staff to five big projects, including Fortnite Chapter 5 and UEFN

Epic Games has prepared a lot of new content for the future. According to the latest report, the company has moved its staff to five big projects planned for this year, including Fortnite Chapter 5 and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Additionally, one team was assigned to the Fortnite x Lego collaboration, which will likely be released by the end of the current chapter.

It appears that Epic has decided to release a new chapter every year. Due to this, there is a good chance that the fifth chapter of the popular video game will be released in either November or December 2023.

Furthermore, the game developer will continue improving UEFN and giving talented creators more capabilities.

Epic Games is shifting its focus on Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 5 will likely be released by the end of 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

The first two chapters of Fortnite Battle Royale lasted for approximately four years. However, Chapter 3 lasted for only a year, and it appears that Epic Games will conclude the fourth chapter after a year as well.

According to a leak, the development team will release Fortnite Chapter 5 in late 2023. This is likely accurate, considering Epic has assigned its staff to work on the new chapter.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Also the new Fortnite x SpiderMan collab (most likely Miles Morales) is set to drop between May 18th and June 8th, and it'll include quests with free cosmetics. (via twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fortnite Chapter 4 will end at Season 4, and Chapter 5 is set to launch this November / December.Also the new Fortnite x SpiderMan collab (most likely Miles Morales) is set to drop between May 18th and June 8th, and it'll include quests with free cosmetics. (via @NotJulesDev Fortnite Chapter 4 will end at Season 4, and Chapter 5 is set to launch this November / December.Also the new Fortnite x SpiderMan collab (most likely Miles Morales) is set to drop between May 18th and June 8th, and it'll include quests with free cosmetics. (via @NotJulesDev) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9tBb0gJ8QJ

Here are all the big projects Epic Games is focusing on this year:

Fortnite Battle Royale - Chapter 5

Fortnite x Lego collaboration

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)

Harmonix Festival

Rocket League Racing

Epic is working on a racing mode in Fortnite, which may be related to Rocket League. The company owns both of these games, so another collaboration will likely happen in the future.

The Fortnite x Lego collaboration was leaked a while ago, and it seems that Epic Games will release it in Chapter 4 Season 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Fortnite x LEGO

- Fortnite Chapter 5, UEFN & a Harmonix Festival

- Rocket League Racing Epic Games is in the process of moving some staff over to one of their 5 big projects. This is via a senior leadership email obtained by @JacobWolf last month. The projects are:- Fortnite x LEGO- Fortnite Chapter 5, UEFN & a Harmonix Festival- Rocket League Racing Epic Games is in the process of moving some staff over to one of their 5 big projects. This is via a senior leadership email obtained by @JacobWolf last month. The projects are:- Fortnite x LEGO- Fortnite Chapter 5, UEFN & a Harmonix Festival- Rocket League Racing https://t.co/x6iecRf2DA

Considering that Fortnite Chapter 5 will likely be released in approximately half a year, it will be interesting to see what Epic has prepared this time. Most players expect a new map and several new mechanics.

Earlier this year, the Fortnite creator released a roadmap for UEFN. The goal for this mode is to allow creators to make large-world and AAA games inside Fortnite, which is planned for 2024.

According to the roadmap, large battle royale, role-playing, and MOBA games are planned for late 2023. Additionally, the game developer will work on improving performance in UEFN and giving creators more tools to work with.

Poll : 0 votes