Fortnite x Lego collaboration continues to progress and might be released later this year

The Fortnite x Lego collaboration will likely be released in late 2022. The collaboration was first revealed in January, and it turns out that Epic Games is still working on it. The development team has set up test servers, indicating that the collab will come in Chapter 4 Season 4. According to the latest Fortnite leak, Epic is testing a new game version with a Lego crossover.

Epic Games and Lego Group have already collaborated in the past, which is why a Fortnite collaboration should not be surprising. In April 2022, the two companies teamed up to make the Metaverse safer for younger audiences.

If the leakers are true, Epic has been working on the Fortnite x Lego collaboration for over half a year. Hence, this could be one of the biggest crossover events the popular game has ever seen.

Epic Games is internally testing the Fortnite x Lego collaboration

The new collaboration will likely bring a new Creative island (Image via Epic Games)

Last year, Epic Games and Lego Group entered a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse. Considering that both companies market their products to younger audiences, they understand the relevant challenges.

Niels B. Christiansen, the CEO of Lego Group, pointed out how kids enjoy playing in the digital and physical worlds. He also said most of them like to "move seamlessly between the two."

It appears that this was when the development of the Fortnite x Lego collaboration began.

The expected release date for the collab is Chapter 4 - Season 4, based on the version of the test servers.



However, it's important to note that the collab will not be released anytime soon. Epic Games is internally testing the upcoming collaboration, but it's on the v26.00 version. The current version of the game is v24.20, meaning that the collab is scheduled for Chapter 4 Season 4.

Considering that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to arrive on June 9 and that seasons last approximately three months, we can expect the Fortnite x Lego collaboration to be released sometime in September.

The good news, however, is that the collab will likely be released with the first patch of Season 4.

