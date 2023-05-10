Fortnite working on a racing game mode for Battle Royale, leak shows

Fortnite continues to evolve. This title used to be your average Battle Royale video game, but it's so much more than that in 2023. The popular offering is in its sixth year and has millions of daily active players. This number will likely increase once Epic Games releases a new racing mode. According to a reputable leaker, the mode is in development, and it should be ready for release in a few months.

With the launch of UEFN, talented Fortnite creators have presented many amazing racing games. However, the rumored mode will be an official one developed by Epic Games. Not only this, but it will be competitive as well. In short, gamers will be able to participate in a new racing game mode and rank up. This inclusion will be similar to the Arena, but the difference is that it will have nothing to do with combat.

Fortnite's upcoming race mode will be competitive

The upcoming racing mode will have 18 divisions (Image via Epic Games)

According to Shiina, one of the most popular leakers for this title, Epic Games will offer both casual and competitive settings for the upcoming mode. This dataminer claims that Fortnite's competitive racing mode will have 18 divisions. This means that players will start in Division I and rank up all the way to the last division, similar to the Arena mode.

The leaker believes that Epic Games might release the game mode within the next five months. Considering this, it could be a new feature that comes with Chapter 4 Season 5. However, Epic hasn't revealed anything regarding this mode, so the launch date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Fortnite has a lot of capabilities, so there is no doubt that a racing game inside of it could look incredible. Many amazing creators have already offered custom maps that are fun and entertaining, so one can only imagine how good an official racing game mode will look.

