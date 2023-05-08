Epic Games now allows almost every Fortnite player to make money playing the game

Epic Games released Creator Economy 2.0 with the release of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). This system allows map creators to make money and is now available to almost every player. This is a great opportunity for talented map creators and innovative players to make the game their full-time job and earn money while having fun in the game.

In addition to Creator Economy 2.0, creators can earn money by having their Item Shop code. Thanks to this, some popular players have made millions monthly, which is quite impressive.

Epic Games has lowered requirements for Fortnite's monetization program

Fortnite players now have to meet simple requirements to monetize their maps (Image via Epic Games)

When Epic Games first began allowing Fortnite players to monetize their content, only popular creators were allowed to join the program. However, this is no longer the case; anyone active can profit from the popular video game.

Epic has made big changes to Creator Economy 2.0, and these are the new account requirements for monetization:

Logged into Fortnite at least 30 days before applying (reduced from 90 days).

Spent time during at least seven of the last 30 days (reduced from 21 of the last 90 days) editing islands in Fortnite Creative or Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Even more talented players can now earn money creating maps (Image via Epic Games)

This change allows more Fortnite players to participate in the monetization program. While every player can create a map, only approved creators can publish maps and make them available to the public. Fortunately, the latest change will allow millions of new players to monetize their maps.

It is possible to make a lot of money playing the game. In fact, Epic has vowed to share 40% of Fortnite's net revenue with creators.

Players who join Fortnite's monetization program must be at least 18. Furthermore, Epic uses Hyperwallet to process creator payments, which is what creators will need to set up once they get approved. These payments are processed every month.

