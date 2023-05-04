Epic Games is granting free cosmetic item and XP to Fortnite players: Check if you're eligible

Epic Games has begun granting a cosmetic item and XP to Fortnite players. This is all thanks to a bug in one of the Eren Yeager challenges. Almost every player who hasn't been able to complete the Thunder Spear challenge was granted the Eren spray and XP. Those who completed the challenge in the past received no extra rewards.

These rewards are simply Epic Games' way of making it up for the players who weren't able to finish the bugged challenge. It's certainly a nice surprise since it's helped many players level up in Chapter 4 Season 3.

The Thunder Spear challenge is part of the Attack on Titan collaboration that will be active during the entire season. It appears that the bugged challenge will be autocompleted for all the new players as they will automatically unlock the rewards from it.

How to check if you're eligible for Thunder Spear challenge rewards in Fortnite

Epic Games find a solution for the bugged Fortnite challenge (Image via Epic Games)

With the Attack on Titan collaboration, Epic Games added two Mythic items to the current Fortnite season. ODM Gear is used for mobility, while the Thunder Spear is a weapon that can take enemies down from a distance.

There are several challenges that require Fortnite players to use these two items. However, some of them haven't been working properly. One of them is the challenge that requires players to damage opponents with consecutive shots with the Thunder Spear. For this reason, Epic Games has decided to grant the challenge rewards to players who haven't been able to complete it.

Thanks Due to an issue with the "Damage opponents with consecutive shots with the Thunder Spear" challenge, Epic Games has begun to grant the spray and XP to every account.Thanks @RedNoseWonder for letting me know about this! Due to an issue with the "Damage opponents with consecutive shots with the Thunder Spear" challenge, Epic Games has begun to grant the spray and XP to every account.Thanks @RedNoseWonder for letting me know about this! https://t.co/SY6GbY7MHj

The easiest way to check your eligibility for these items is to simply log in to Fortnite. Players who have received these bonus items will get a pop-up that shows the items. Additionally, players will notice extra XP added to their current Battle Pass.

Interestingly, Epic Games buffed the Thunder Spear with the latest Fortnite update. Considering that the item hasn't been fixed for the challenge, it will likely remain autocompleted for the rest of the season.

