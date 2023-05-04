The latest Fortnite update has brought several balance changes. Epic Games has buffed the Lock-On Pistol — a weapon that was recently added — as well as the Thunder Spears. The latter is of Mythic rarity and was included in the Attack on Titan collaboration. These balance changes are intended to make the game better and more enjoyable for everyone.

While many players had initially complained about the Lock-On Pistol, thinking it might be overpowered, the truth is that this item wasn't very effective. This gun's locking phase was too slow, and its damage wasn't good enough to justify carrying the weapon in your inventory.

Besides the aforementioned balance changes, the latest Fortnite update has also removed one Reality Augment from competitive modes. It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to these alterations, but it'll likely take a few more days before gamers notice the difference.

The new Fortnite update has made the game much more balanced

The latest changes will impact many players (Image via Epic Games)

The Lock-On Pistol has been one of the most controversial additions to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This weapon requires no aiming skills, which is why many players complained about it initially.

However, later, the community realized that it was awful. Locking onto targets took too long, which is what made the pistol unusable at higher levels of gameplay.

Due to this, the latest Fortnite update has increased the Lock-On Pistol speed and fire rate. Its damage has also been buffed.

Lock On Pistol and Thunder Spear damage increased

Increased Lock On Pistol lock-on speed and fire rate between bursts

Thunder Spears explode faster after pulling the fuse

Besides the controversial pistol, Epic Games has also increased the Thunder Spear's damage with the latest Fortnite update. Additionally, this Mythic weapon now explodes faster after the fuse has been pulled, which is another major buff.

The weapon is part of the Attack on Titan collaboration and will likely stay in the game until this season ends. Unlocking Eren Yeager is impossible without the Mythic item, which is why it won't be vaulted anytime soon.

Finally, the Forecast Reality Augment is no longer available in the Arena and other competitive modes. The perk allows players to see their next storm circle, so removing it from certain types of content makes a lot of sense.

