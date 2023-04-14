How to complete all Eren Yeager quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Eren Yeager is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. It's a product of the Attack on Titan collaboration and is only available to Battle Pass owners. Unlike many other cosmetics in the Battle Pass, unlocking the anime character requires players to complete a series of exclusive quests. These quests are relatively easy, but they take a while.

If you're wondering how to unlock Eren Yeager in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2, you've come to the right place. This article provides a step-by-step guide on adding popular anime skin to your Fortnite locker.

Eren Yeager can be unlocked after completing eight exclusive Fortnite quests

Fortnite players need to complete all eight particular quests to unlock the anime character (Image via Epic Games)

With the release of the v24.20 Fortnite update on Tuesday, Epic Games added a lot of new content to the popular video game. In addition to gameplay changes and new cosmetics, the development team has released a unique questline that needs to be completed to unlock Eren Yeager.

The questline contains eight quests, with each quest granting a cosmetic reward. Completing all eight of them requires adding the anime skin to your locker.

Here's a guide on how to complete every single quest in the Eren Yeager questline:

1) Visit Guard Towers

You need to visit five guard towers to finish the first quest (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

The first quest is straightforward and requires some exploration. To complete it, you must visit five guard towers on Fortnite Island. The easiest way is to play a Team Rumble match and visit the towers.

There are seven guard towers in the game, all in the fall/medieval biome. Four are located around the Citadel, so you should land here to complete the quest quickly.

2) Damage opponents while airborne

You will also need to deal damage while airborne (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

The second quest in the Eren Yeager questline requires you to deal 300 damage to opponents while airborne. This is another easy quest that can be completed in Team Rumble.

Once you get close to an enemy, you must jump up and fire your weapon at them. Due to this, the easiest way to complete the airborne challenge is to use a shotgun.

3) Search Scout Regiment Footlockers

New chests need to be opened to unlock the anime character (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

For the next quest, you need to open three Scout Regiment Footlockers. This new type of chest drops Attack on Titan items like ODM Gear and Thunder Spear.

These chests are scattered all over the Fortnite island, and you only need to open three to complete the Eren Yeager challenge. We recommend completing this challenge early in the game, as you will need two collaboration items for the other challenges.

4) Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear

Eren Yeager's ODM Gear needs to be used for another quest (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

ODM Gear is a new Fortnite Mythic item added with the v24.20 Fortnite update. It's perfect for moving quickly over the island and is similar to Spider-Man's Web-Shooters, a mobility item available in Chapter 3.

Once you obtain the item, you must hook it to a tree three times without landing. The easiest way to complete the quest is to find an area with many trees and swing from one to another.

5) Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear attacks

Several quests require ODM Gear (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

The next Eren Yeager quest also requires ODM Gear. Using this gear, you must hit the nape of four Titan Targets, which can be done relatively quickly. Titan Targets are all located in the medieval biome, so that you can combine this challenge with others, such as the guard tower challenge.

Once you locate the Titan Target, switch to your ODM Gear, use the secondary fire, and pull yourself towards it. After that, hit the target and progress through the challenge.

6) Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear

This challenge can be completed with either Attack on Titan Mythic item (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

You will also have to use a Thunder Spear to unlock Eren Yeager. This new item is perfect for hitting opponents, so we suggest you use it for this challenge. Thunder Spear deals a lot of damage to enemies, and it's enjoyable to use.

To complete this challenge, you need to hit opponents seven times. If you play Team Rumble, you can complete the challenge in less than a minute, as the Mythic item is potent.

7) Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear

Thunder Spear needs to be used to destroy 50 structures (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

For the seventh challenge in the Eren Yeager questline, you must destroy 50 structures with a Thunder Spear. Tabor Hill, a popular Fortnite content creator, revealed a simple trick to complete the challenge with a single hit.

If you have a lot of materials, make an extensive sky base with at least 50 structures. After this, get to the ground and destroy the bottom of your structure with a Thunder Spear. The entire structure will collapse, and you'll finish the Eren Yeager quest.

8) Find the Yeager's Family basement in Anvil Square

The most accessible Eren Yeager quest requires you to visit a basement (Image via Tabor Hill / YouTube)

The most uncomplicated quest in the Eren Yeager questline is the one that requires you to find Yeager's family basement. The basement is in the southeastern part of Anvil Square, which you can see in the screenshot above.

You need to visit the house and go down to the basement. Once you've done this, Eren Yeager will be added to your Fortnite locker.

Poll : 0 votes