Several Fortnite weapons have been nerfed with latest update

Mythic Fortnite weapons are powerful but extremely rare. Epic Games has added a couple of them with Chapter 4 Season 2, including the Havoc Pump Shotgun, a weapon capable of taking players down with a single shot. However, the v24.20 update, released on April 11, has nerfed several weapons in Fortnite. Epic made these weapon changes to balance the game since many players have complained about them in the past.

The latest update has been well received by the community, and it will be interesting to see how effective Mythic Fortnite weapons are. There is no doubt that they are still very powerful, just not as much as before the patch.

Fortnite weapons receive balance changes with last update

A few Fortnite weapons are no longer as effective as they were before the update (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle is among the weapons to be nerfed in the v24.20 Fortnite update. It is only obtainable by visiting Loot Island, making it one of the rarest in-game items.

To obtain the Pulse Rifle, players must capture a point on the island, which can be challenging as many players look to obtain Mythic loot. However, the process is rewarding since the Mythic weapon is extremely powerful.

Many players complained about the Overclocked Pulse Rifle being overpowered in Chapter 4 Season 2, which is why Epic Games nerfed it.

The weapon now spawns less frequently from the capture point, and its accuracy and hip-fire rate has been reduced. Considering that players were nearly unstoppable when hip-firing the weapon, nerfing it proved to be the right move.

The Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun was also nerfed with the latest update. Before April 11, the shotgun was one of the most popular Fortnite weapons due to its ability to deal up to 250 headshot damage. However, this is no longer possible.

The nerfed shotgun now deals up to 210 headshot damage, which is still enough to take down targets with a single hit in most game modes. Unfortunately, one-hit eliminations with the weapon are no longer possible in Zero Build modes.

