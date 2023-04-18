Fortnite: How to damage opponents with the Lock On Pistol

Every week in Fortnite, new challenges arrive. Oftentimes, new items and other changes enter the game via the weekly updates as well. A new item arrived this week, bringing forward new challenges. Naturally, some of the challenges are there to entice players to use the new items. In this case, that is the Lock On Pistol, a weapon that was teased in this season's trailer.

The Lock On Pistol is available in Fortnite now and players have been tasked with dealing 200 damage to opponents with it. The weapon has a unique gimmick that will make it desirable, so it's important to know how to get one for multiple reasons. Here's what you need to do.

Fortnite challenges: Damage opponents with the new Lock On Pistol

Step 1: Load into the game

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load up the game on the platform you want to play on. A weekly update was recently released, so ensure your game is completely up to date. Once that's complete, start the application, and be sure to log in to your account when it loads.

This is not a Creative-based challenge, so be sure to try out any modes in Battle Royale or even Zero Build. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads should all work. It is advisable to do anything but Solo since damage can easily be dealt to a downed player.

Step 2: Land at a location in Fortnite with a lot of chests

Find the Lock On Pistol from a chest in these spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The new Lock On Pistol in Fortnite can be found on the floor, in supply drops, and in chests. As such, it's best to start searching through chests to find it. This can be done anywhere, but an area with more chests presents a higher probability of one spawning. Land somewhere like Anvil Square, Breakwater Bay, Mega City, or other named locations for the highest chest count.

Step 3: Lock on to an opponent

The Lock On Pistol in action (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

The neat aspect of this gun is that it locks onto opponents as the name would suggest. If you aim long enough, all four of the middle crosshairs will turn pink as shown in the image above. Once this is the case, it will lock onto the enemies and the next shot will land.

Step 4: Deal 200 damage

Deal damage to opponents with the Lock On Pistol (Image via ShuffleGamer on YouTube)

The body shots for this weapon deal just 20 damage and headshots do about 25. This will increase based on rarity, but either way, players will need to land a few shots to complete the challenge. Gamers are asked to hit 200 damage, so you need to do that much before you die and lose the weapon.

These challenges will go live at 9 am EST on April 18, 2023.

