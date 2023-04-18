Fortnite: How to score Trick Points on a bike

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4, Dirt Bikes were added to the island. These automobiles make escaping from opponents and rotating over uneven landscapes a breeze. Although they guzzle quite a bit of gas, they are well worth using in-game. After being unvaulted following the update v24.20, Epic Games wants players to once again score Trick Points on a bike.

That said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week six, players will have to score 100,000 Trick Points on a bike to earn 24,000 experience points. While scoring that many points may seem somewhat tedious, if done correctly, it can be completed in just a matter of seconds.

A step-by-step guide on how to score Trick Points on a bike in Fortnite

1) Find a Dirt Bike and a Gas Can

King's Launch will have everything players need to get this Challenge going (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this Challenge requires two things: A Dirt Bike and a Gas Can. Both can be found at Royale Ruin. Keep in mind that although this Landmark is not a hot-drop location, given its proximity to The Citadel, at times, fights can break out in and around the area.

That said, if players are able to land fast and secure the area, securing both the Dirt Bike and a Gas Can shouldn't be an issue. They can be found near the far end of the bridge.

2) Look for cliffs and high-ground

Look for high ground to increase the airtime obtained after jumping (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the Dirt Bike has been secured, top up the tank using the Gas Can. After filling up the tank to a 100%, look for cliff edges and proceed in the general direction. Once at the top of the high-ground or at the edge of a cliff, scout the area to look for additional high-ground.

3) Speed off the cliff while performing tricks to earn Trick Points

Angle the Dirt Bike correctly while going off the cliff to avoid crashing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After checking the surrounding area, hit the throttle of the Dirt Bike and speed off the cliff. Remember to initiate a jump before doing so to maximize airtime. Once in the air, perform tricks to score Trick Points. If done correctly, players can earn more than 30,000 Trick Points in a single jump with ease.

Keep in mind that while the Challenge can be completed in the span of a single match, there's no need to rush to finish it. Since the Weekly Challenges will stay online until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, there's plenty of time to do them part by part.

