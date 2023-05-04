Epic Games releases new Fortnite x Star Wars wrap for free for a limited time

The latest Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration has brought many changes to the popular video game. It has added a new event that will be active for the next three weeks. The promotion features a lot of new cosmetic items, many of which can be earned for free. This includes a new wrap that is available for a limited time.

Coruscant's Pride wrap can be unlocked in collaboration with Discord. This is a new item that was just released, and the only way to obtain it is by completing one of two simple Discord tasks.

However, it's important to note that the Fortnite x Star Wars wrap may be released to the Item Shop at a later date. For now, this cosmetic can be obtained by joining Fortnite's official Discord server.

New Fortnite x Star Wars wrap is available through Discord

Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration has brought many free cosmetic items (Image via Epic Games)

With the release of the v24.30 update, Epic Games released a Star Wars Battle Pass. It contains several free cosmetic items, including the Clone Trooper outfit. However, players can also upgrade it to unlock more exclusive items, such as the Darth Vault skin.

In addition, it is possible to unlock the Coruscant's Pride wrap on Discord. Starting on May 4 at 11 AM Eastern Time, Fortnite players can access special challenges to earn the cosmetic item for free.

Starting May 4 at 11 AM ET, unlock the Coruscant's Pride Wrap Discord reward by doing one of two things:



- For 15 minutes or more, “Go Live and Screen Share” Fortnite on Discord to at least one Discord friend.

Starting May 4 at 11 AM ET, unlock the Coruscant's Pride Wrap Discord reward by doing one of two things:

- For 15 minutes or more, "Go Live and Screen Share" Fortnite on Discord to at least one Discord friend.

- Complete the Find the Force Discord Quest on Fortnite's official Discord server.

Unlocking the Fortnite x Star Wars wrap is extremely easy. Players simply need to share their screen with one Discord friend for at least 15 minutes, or complete an exclusive quest on Fortnite's official Discord server.

Epic Games has clarified that the wrap is not exclusive to the current event. Due to this, it will likely be added to the Item Shop at a later date.

Task 1

Reach top 10 in any Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build mode (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads).



Task 2

The Find the Force Discord Quest consists of 2 tasks that you can complete at the same time and in any order.

Task 1: Reach top 10 in any Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build mode (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads).

Task 2: Spend 15 minutes on voice chat in Discord in any Voice channel.

Since the cosmetic item has an exclusive rarity, it'll likely cost at least 500 V-Bucks. The release date hasn't been specified yet.

At the moment, it's unknown how much time players have to acquire the free wrap. However, it's important to note that the collaboration event will end on May 23, which is most likely the deadline to acquire the item for free.

