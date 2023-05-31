Fortnite: Everything to do before Chapter 4 Season 2 ends

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is scheduled to end on June 9. While Epic Games has not revealed the exact release time of the new season, it will likely be out around 4 am Eastern Time. Thus, players have less than two weeks to unlock all the Battle Pass rewards and wrap up the season. Considering you can earn free V-Bucks in Season 2, you should get it before the next season begins.

Some rewards, such as a new variant of Desdemona and all other cosmetic items from the same pack, will be obtainable after the season ends. However, the current Battle Pass will expire, and the cosmetics will not return to the game.

Here is a checklist of everything you must do before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 ends.

Do these things before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 ends

Unlocking all the Battle Pass rewards should be a priority (Image via Epic Games)

The current Battle Pass has over 100 cosmetic items. To unlock them all, you must reach level 200. However, you can unlock all the basic styles and rewards by hitting level 100.

Note that it is also possible to get 1,500 V-Bucks from the Battle Pass. Fortunately, leveling up beyond level 100 is not a requirement, so make sure to at least reach level 100. The next Battle Pass will likely cost 950 V-Bucks.

The Eren Yeager skin will also expire in less than two weeks (Image via Epic Games)

A popular anime character, Eren Yeager, is also included in the current Battle Pass. Leveling up, however, is not enough to unlock the character. Instead, you must complete a special series of quests to add Eren Yeager to your Fortnite locker.

These quests are easy and can be completed in just a few matches. Since the anime character won't return to the video game, you might want to unlock him.

Complete all the weekly quests (Image via Epic Games)

If you need to gain extra levels or want to unlock more additional styles for your Fortnite Battle Pass skins, complete weekly challenges. Not only will it help you level up quickly, but it will also unlock unique styles for all the skins. The Syndicate questline is another great source of XP.

Finally, you need to get an exclusive victory umbrella for Chapter 4 Season 2, if you haven't already. To do this, you must win a game in the season. If you're struggling to do so, check out our guide on how to enter Fortnite bot lobbies.

Bot lobbies can be used to easily win Fortnite matches (Image via Epic Games)

Here's a recap of everything you need to do before Chapter 4 Season 2 ends:

Unlock all the Battle Pass rewards

Get to level 100 to unlock basic rewards and 1,500 V-Bucks

Unlock Eren Yeager by completing a special questline

Finish weekly quests for extra cosmetics and XP

Get a victory umbrella

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to be released on June 9. It appears there will be no more delays, giving you just over a week to complete all of the tasks.

Poll : 0 votes