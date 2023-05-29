Fortnite leak shows a separate Battle Pass for the new racing mode

Fortnite has gone through drastic changes over the past six years. When the video game was first released, it only had a PvE mode, but Epic Games decided to turn it into a battle royale game as well, making it very popular. Now, it appears that the development team is working on adding a separate racing mode that will have its own Battle Pass.

Considering that Epic Games acquired Psyonix, the developer of Rocket League, in 2019, this is no surprise. Rocket League is another popular game, and while it's not all about racing, it does have its own version of a Battle Pass.

It will be interesting to see how Fortnite's racing mode will work. According to reputable leakers, the mode will be released within five months, meaning it should be out by the end of the year.

Fortnite's racing mode will have a separate Battle Pass

The racing mode should be released within the next few months

The racing mode will have its own Battle Pass, which may include new cars, car decals, etc. While there aren't many details regarding the upcoming feature, there is a good chance that the new Battle Pass will have nothing to do with Fortnite's Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

Since Epic Games has collaborated with many popular companies, including Ferrari, the new Battle Pass will likely include several fancy cars.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The upcoming racing mode has its own Battle Pass. The upcoming racing mode has its own Battle Pass.

Shiina, one of the most reputable leakers, leaked information regarding the new game mode. It will be competitive and will have 18 different divisions. However, Epic will likely release a casual racing mode as well, allowing players to practice in it.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.



(Information by Fortnite is working on a car racing game mode that can be played in both normal and competitive modes!It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.(Information by @Krowe_moh Fortnite is working on a car racing game mode that can be played in both normal and competitive modes!It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.(Information by @Krowe_moh) https://t.co/KpLUKmH2FG

Another leak claims that Fortnite's upcoming mode will feature a garage with many car customization options. If this turns out to be true, the new Battle Pass will likely be linked to this feature.

At the moment, we don't have much other information regarding the Battle Pass. Considering that the regular Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, the racing one will likely cost around the same. The new mode is still in development, but we should get more information within the next few weeks.

Poll : 0 votes