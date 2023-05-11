Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought many amazing skins to the popular video game. The best part about it is that players can obtain all of them for only 950 V-Bucks, which is a great deal. The Battle Pass includes many other cosmetic items, ranging from emotes to gliders. Additionally, each skin has multiple styles that are unique.

There are eight skins in the Battle Pass. Seven of them are original Fortnite characters, while the bonus skin is Eren Yeager, a popular character from Attack on Titan.

Thanks to fortnite.gg, players can vote for the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. As a result, we can determine which skins are the most popular in the current Battle Pass.

Renzo the Destroyer and other Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins ranked by the community

8) Imani (44.39)

Imani is the worst-rated skin of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Imani is an Epic (Purple) outfit that can be unlocked on the third page of the current Battle Pass. She has numerous styles, and players can also take off her glasses.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 1400

: 1400 2 stars : 199

: 199 3 stars : 338

: 338 4 stars : 279

: 279 5 stars: 993

A lot of players enjoy using Imani, but her average rating is 44.39, making her the lowest-rated skin in the current season.

7) Mystica (60.75)

Mystica is another low-rated skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Mystica is another low-rated skin in the current Battle Pass. However, her rating of 60.75 means that the Fortnite community gave her mostly positive reviews. While she's the second-worst-rated skin, she's still far ahead of Imani.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 658

: 658 2 stars : 158

: 158 3 stars : 353

: 353 4 stars : 309

: 309 5 stars: 1100

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skin can be unlocked on the seventh page. She comes in three different styles.

6) Eren Yeager (70.61)

Eren is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 collaboration skin (Image via Epic Games)

Eren Yeager was released with the Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration. The popular anime character is a so-called secret skin and can be unlocked by completing exclusive quests.

Not only did the character come with the collaboration, but Epic Games also released several gameplay items with him, such as the ODM Gear.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 1400

: 1400 2 stars : 254

: 254 3 stars : 663

: 663 4 stars : 557

: 557 5 stars: 4000

The anime character is the third-lowest-rated skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but his rating of 70.61 makes him one of the top 25% of skins in the video game. He looks great, but the other skins look better, at least according to the Fortnite community.

5) Thunder (74.47)

Thunder was the first Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skin that was revealed (Image via Epic Games)

Thunder was one of the first skins that were revealed for the Battle Pass. He looks amazing and comes in six different styles, which is why many Fortnite players love using him.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 751

: 751 2 stars : 196

: 196 3 stars : 546

: 546 4 stars : 686

: 686 5 stars: 3100

Thunder is the fifth-best skin in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, but he's very close to moving up all the way to the second spot. He's received a lot of positive reviews and could move up before the season ends.

The skin is available on the fifth page of the Battle Pass.

4) Renzo the Destroyer (74.96)

Renzo the Destroyer comes in numerous different styles (Image via Epic Games)

What makes Renzo the Destroyer one of the most amazing skins in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass is its variety of styles. The skin comes in five basic styles and two different coats. Players can also turn its reactivity on or off.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 759

: 759 2 stars : 207

: 207 3 stars : 532

: 532 4 stars : 710

: 710 5 stars: 3200

Interestingly, Renzo the Destroyer has more negative reviews than Thunder. However, it also has more positive reviews, which is why he's ranked slightly above the other skin.

The Legendary (Gold) skin is available on the first page of the Battle Pass.

3) Mizuki (75.96)

Mizuki looks fantastic and comes in numerous styles (Image via Epic Games)

Like Renzo the Destroyer, Mizuki comes in many different styles. Players can choose one of her five basic styles, toggle her mask, and also choose a super-level style.

1 star : 782

: 782 2 stars : 201

: 201 3 stars : 655

: 655 4 stars : 846

: 846 5 stars: 3600

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass owners have to reach page 13 to unlock the skin. However, there is no doubt that she's worth all the time and effort.

2) Highwire (75.99)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 players have rated Highwire one of the best skins in the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Highwire is an Epic outfit that can be unlocked on the 11th page of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass. Her variants look amazing, which is what makes her one of the most popular skins this season.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 735

: 735 2 stars : 209

: 209 3 stars : 576

: 576 4 stars : 968

: 968 5 stars: 3400

Not only is Highwire one of the best skins in the current Battle Pass, but she's also the 28th most popular skin in Fortnite. She's only one spot ahead of Mizuki, who might surpass her by the end of the season.

1) Stray (77.69)

The community has chosen Stray as the best skin of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Stray is a new version of Drift, which is one of the most popular Fortnite skins of all time. It's no surprise that the skin has been rated so highly. Players who don't like the Drift style can simply take the mask off.

Voting breakdown:

1 star : 1300

: 1300 2 stars : 194

: 194 3 stars : 615

: 615 4 stars : 885

: 885 5 stars: 5700

As of May 11, Stray is the 11th-highest-rated skin in Fortnite. He can be unlocked on the ninth page of the Battle Pass.

