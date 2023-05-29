Fortnite is getting a new vehicle for Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released very soon. If everything goes according to plan and there are no unexpected delays, the new season of the popular video game will be released on June 9. Epic Games has prepared a lot of new content for the next season, from new weapons and Battle Pass to a new vehicle.

According to Hypex, the most reputable Fortnite leaker, helicopters with a weapon will be added next season. While players are already familiar with the vehicle, they will have a deadly weapon that is effective against both players and structures.

It will be interesting to see how the new vehicle will work in the game. It will likely be similar to a plane in terms of damage, although this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Helicopters will be upgraded with a launcher that deals damage to both players and structures (Image via Epic Games)

With less than two weeks to go until Chapter 4 Season 3, several leaks have revealed new content. Many new items and the upcoming Battle Pass have been leaked.

Fortnite leaks have also revealed a new type of helicopter that will be added to the video game. According to Hypex, it is getting a launcher, which is a weapon that deals 35 damage to players and 450 damage to builds. It shoots every two seconds.

Considering the launcher will deal 450 damage to builds, it will be very effective in classic game modes. Zero Build players can also use it to destroy covers and buildings.

Since the last version of helicopters had a fuel limit and a boost, these features will likely return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Since we are very close to the new season's release, there is a good chance we'll get more leaks regarding the new vehicle in just a few days.

Besides these new vehicles, Epic Games is working on a new sniper rifle and the Mythic Drum Shotgun. Furthermore, the Infantry Rifle and Lever Action Shotgun have been updated for the upcoming season.

