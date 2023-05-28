Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks: New season leaked, Optimus Prime skin, and more

According to Fortnite leakers/data miners, details about Chapter 4 Season 3 may have potentially been leaked online. The leak was posted on Reddit and soon caught the attention of prominent leakers. The information pertaining to Chapter 4 Season 3 is sourced from a blurry picture, which is allegedly the key art for the upcoming season.

In the blurry image, a few things can be seen that are related to the upcoming season. On the extreme left, Optimus Prime can be seen in the frame wielding a unique Harvesting Tool. With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts due to release in cinemas on June 9, this is a strong indication of a collaboration. According to veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, the character will be featured as a Fortnite Battle Pass Outfit.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Spotted by Season 3 is now confirmed to be Tropical themed, and Fortnite is also collaborating with Transformers, with Optimus Prime being in the battle pass.Spotted by @Guille_GAG @ShiinaBR . I was asleep when it happened. Season 3 is now confirmed to be Tropical themed, and Fortnite is also collaborating with Transformers, with Optimus Prime being in the battle pass.Spotted by @Guille_GAG & @ShiinaBR. I was asleep when it happened. https://t.co/NeBVkWipxL

On the extreme right of the key art, a character can be seen riding a Raptor. Leakers/data miners have more or less confirmed that this creature will be re-added to the game and will be rideable. It'll be interesting to see how they change the dynamics of combat in-game. But that's not all that can be deduced from the image.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 theme has been confirmed to be Tropical

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey

reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksA… Original Post was brought to my attention VIA @JerseyJhonnie Original Post was brought to my attention VIA @JerseyJhonnie:reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksA…

As seen in the key art, the island has been transformed into a lush green tropical paradise, and the characters showcased in it can be seen running through a dense jungle. A major point of interest is that one of the characters can be seen sliding down an elongated vine of sorts. By all means, these may function similarly to how Grind Rails work this season, meaning that they will add a lot of mobility to gameplay.

Akin to how Grind Rails were slowly added to the POIs as the current season progressed, the same may happen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, but with vines instead. This would also mean that the Jungle biome will slowly spread to cover the island or tropical elements will be incorporated into all POI. If this comes to pass, the island will likely be greener than usual by the end of the next season.

Amphibia_fan @AmphibiaFan_528 #meowscles OMG THEY ARE ADDING A NEW MEOWSCLES SKIN IN THE NEW FORTNITE SEASON #fortnite OMG THEY ARE ADDING A NEW MEOWSCLES SKIN IN THE NEW FORTNITE SEASON #fortnite #meowscles https://t.co/FP0sXhOG1d

In addition to the Optimus Prime Outfit, two other Battle Pass Outfits have been confirmed as well. They have been showcased earlier as Survey Skins and fit perfectly into the theme. One of them is a variant of Meowscles, while the other is brand-new.

As for the third that's in the center of the key art, it's still unclear who this may be. However, as seen in the image, the character seems to be wielding a new weapon that looks like a modified six-shot revolver pistol. All said and done, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is looking good, and if the leaks live up to expectations, players are going to be in for a wild ride.

Poll : 0 votes