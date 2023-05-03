Fortnite leak confirms rideable Raptors arriving in Chapter 4 Season 3

Based on Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Epic Games is seemingly planning to bring back raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3, but that's not all. It would seem that the developers are planning to allow players to ride these creatures into battle. Given that other wildlife can be ridden in-game, this was expected somewhat. Furthermore, with the upcoming season being jungle/tropical themed in nature, this makes a lot of sense.

This information came to light after leakers/data-miners discovered that the audio cues for Exhaustion and Rest were updated. This is used to help players understand when their mount is exhausted or is unable to continue running due to low stamina. But that's not all that leaked during the update v24.30.

Rideable Raptors and Saddler (item) may be the next big thing in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Exhausted and Rest audio are given the cue to play when the Raptor is worn out from running, like when you ride a Boar or Wolf. Maybe they'll finally incorporate the unused Saddler item?



- Jungle Floor Roots, Moss and Leaves

- Raptors (Sounds and FX updated)

More new "Jungle" files added in v24.30 that are likely being worked on for #Fortnite Ch4 Season 3:
- Jungle Floor Roots, Moss and Leaves
- Raptors (Sounds and FX updated)
- Waterfalls (Sounds updated)

This also seems to reveal that Raptors are likely planned to be RIDEABLE next season!

Aside from the possibility of raptors becoming rideable wildlife next season, an unused item called Saddler may be added to the game as well. While it's hard to describe exactly what this is, it's likely a mod for mounts. It may allow players to perhaps quickly mount wild creatures or provide certain buffs to the wildlife when tamed.

Alternatively, it may provide the rider with buffs or perks that can be used to gain an advantage in battle. Given that mounted-warfare is rather exciting in-game, the developers will most definitely have something fun and exciting planned. Furthermore, since a tropical/jungle biome will be present on the island, running through the jungle mounted atop a Raptor will be sure to make some heads turn.

When will Raptors be added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3?

Ako | Fortnite News



There also seem to be some NPCs which will drive them around with the codename "ArmoredCarGoons"



This adds up to some Attachments related to Turrets that were updated not long ago!



Season 3 will likely feature Armored Cars!

There also seem to be some NPCs which will drive them around with the codename "ArmoredCarGoons"

This adds up to some Attachments related to Turrets that were updated not long ago!

Ideally, raptors will likely be added to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3. If they are one of the main attractions of the new season, the developers will want to push them out first. Having said that, it will be interesting to see how raptors perform against Armored Cars that are speculated to be added in as well.

Given how fast and agile these creatures are, they will no doubt be useful for flanking opponents and outrunning them in most cases. The sight of a player riding a raptor into battle while using a shotgun or SMG will strike fear into the hearts of many. Thankfully, since mounts require food to stay in the fight, there's a fair amount of balance involved.

