Fortnite leak reveals Armored Cars coming in Chapter 4 Season 3

Based on information obtained by several Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Epic Games is actively working on Armored Cars for Chapter 4 Season 3. It would seem that having futuristic vehicles on the island was not enough. The developers have decided to take things to the next level by adding in some much-needed heavy-duty vehicles.

Based on the information obtained thus far, these Armored Cars will be occupied by special NPCs that will be able to drive them about on the island. However, it's also likely that players will be able to take manual control of these vehicles if they so desire. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Armored Cars may feature weaponized vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Wenso @Wensoing



There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"



(via me &



#Fortnite Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"(via me & @Loolo_WRLD Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)#Fortnite https://t.co/QygGaIQ5O7

The first vehicle mod was added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Although it was a simple off-road tire, it paved the way for other such mods. Not soon after, Cow Catchers were added to the game. They can be fitted to vehicles to provide an armored front to ram into objects/opponents.

According to theorist FNChiefAko, these Armored Cars may potentially be able to use weaponized vehicle mods. Given that other Battle Royale games such as Warzone 2 feature weaponized vehicles, this would make perfect sense. This lines up well with the fact that the files related to turrets were recently updated.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



There also seem to be some NPCs which will drive them around with the codename "ArmoredCarGoons"



This adds up to some Attachments related to Turrets that were updated not long ago!



Via:@Loolo_WRLD | #Fortnite Season 3 will likely feature Armored Cars!There also seem to be some NPCs which will drive them around with the codename "ArmoredCarGoons"This adds up to some Attachments related to Turrets that were updated not long ago!Via: @Wensoing Season 3 will likely feature Armored Cars!There also seem to be some NPCs which will drive them around with the codename "ArmoredCarGoons"This adds up to some Attachments related to Turrets that were updated not long ago!Via:@Wensoing & @Loolo_WRLD | #Fortnite https://t.co/wtCM5ijYON

Considering that there are other weaponized vehicles in-game such as Titan Tank, Armored Bus, and the two BRUTES, this is not too surprising. The only difference here is that players may be able to actively decide whether or not they want a weapon on the Armored Cars. Since mods affect how vehicles work, in certain situations, not having a turret attached to a vehicle makes sense.

How will the Armored Car function?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Additionally, some skins using these codenames will be released soon:

- "GalaxyLevel"

- "HighBeam"

- "FrozenReality"

- "AgentSherbert"

- "Pencil" (Very customizable, related image below) Epic is working on armored cars & NPCs that spawn in them, according to the game files.Additionally, some skins using these codenames will be released soon:- "GalaxyLevel"- "HighBeam"- "FrozenReality"- "AgentSherbert"- "Pencil" (Very customizable, related image below) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Epic is working on armored cars & NPCs that spawn in them, according to the game files.Additionally, some skins using these codenames will be released soon:- "GalaxyLevel"- "HighBeam"- "FrozenReality"- "AgentSherbert"- "Pencil" (Very customizable, related image below) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3or1P7wm0L

Going by the naming scheme would suggest that the vehicle has extra hit-points. This would make it harder for it to be destroyed by regular bullets. It could also be an indication that the vehicle's occupants will sustain no damage from incoming bullets slamming against the glass.

Since Armored Cars will also be driven by Fortnite NPCs, this is a good indication that Epic Games may introduce an in-game transport system of some sort. Players will be able to enter the vehicle and command the NPC to drive to the destination for a small fee or perhaps hire the NPC to do the same.

Given that this leak is still in its infancy, there's no telling for certain what the developers have planned. More information about this should start to surface towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes