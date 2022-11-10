Fortnite: How to throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires

Presently, there are only two vehicle mods in Fortnite: Cow Catchers and Off-Road Tires. Despite their limited utility, they can be invaluable in certain situations during a match. Unfortunately, not many players use them in the game.

To encourage loopers into using these two items/mods, Epic Games is providing a 20,000 XP reward to those who throw either item three times in-game. Since the task can be completed over multiple matches, there's no rush involved for this challenge.

Throw three Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires for 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

A step-by-step guide on how to throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires in Fortnite

1) Finding Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires

Remember not to jump on tires near the edge of a cliff (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Cow Catchers and Off-Road Tires are relatively easy to find. Although there's no set spawn location for these items, running into them is as common as finding trees in Fortnite. That said, players will still have to keep an eye out for them.

Unlike normal items, Cow Catchers and Off-Road Tires cannot be obtained from chests. They can be found lying about on the ground and in Toolboxes. Given that Toolboxes mostly spawn in and around gas stations, finding a few there will not be difficult.

Look for Red Toolboxes to find mods (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If players are lucky, they can find a few in POIs and landmarks as well. Since they swap out with Ammo Boxes depending on their spawn rate/chance, spotting a Toolbox inside a house is pretty common.

That said, players will have to search Toolboxes until they find three Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires. Mixing and matching them will work fine as well. Although they can be found as floor loot, there's no certainty of the same.

2) Throwing them to maximize utility

Select the item from the inventory to throw (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To throw Cow Catchers and Off-Road Tires, all players have to do is select them from the inventory and toss them onto the ground. Doing this three times will complete the challenge.

Although the challenge can be completed by simply throwing these items on the ground, utilizing them in this manner would be a waste of good mods. That said, players should look for situations where these items can be used tactically.

For instance, Off-Road Tires can be used to launch opponents into the air. This can be done by throwing the item at them or at their feet. If they make contact with an enemy, they'll essentially be "yeeted" and will likely fall to their untimely, yet comedic death.

Cow Catchers provide a lot of utility when used correctly (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Off-Road Tires can also be used to modify vehicles and make them better suited for off-road driving. Cow Catchers, on the other hand, can be attached to vehicles as well, providing them with frontal armor. This form is capable of soaking up considerable damage and can be used to plow through structures and opponents.

Alternatively, in the Zero Build mode, it can be used as a shield. With 800 hit points and a 180 degree arc of coverage, it's perfect for holding ground or pushing opponents back.

Poll : Which one is more useful? Cow Catchers. Off-Road Tires. 2 votes