Fortnite to introduce Turret and Armor mods for in-game vehicles, new leaks show

Fortnite vehicle mods were introduced during Chapter 2 Season 6. Although the mod in question, "Chonkers Off-Road Tires," was limited to one aspect of the vehicle, it set in motion endless possibilities.

While other vehicle mods were leaked during the season, none of them came to fruition. They were merely added to the game files and left alone. However, that's all about to change soon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Two new Vehicle Mods have had gameplay tags added in in v19.20:



- Mapping Alpha (Dev Comment: Rename later.)

- Receiver CC ABB



Right now there doesn't appear to be much else regarding what these could be but it matches the same formatting of the Chonkers Tires gameplay tag. Two new Vehicle Mods have had gameplay tags added in in v19.20:- Mapping Alpha (Dev Comment: Rename later.)- Receiver CC ABBRight now there doesn't appear to be much else regarding what these could be but it matches the same formatting of the Chonkers Tires gameplay tag.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will soon have turret and armor mods for vehicles

HYPEX @HYPEX



Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods againToday they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods again 👀Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5)

According to prominent leakers such as HYPEX and iFireMonkey, new vehicle mods are coming to the game soon. These new mods will feature an add-on turret and extra armor for the vehicle.

Much like the "Chonkers" mods, players should be able to attach them to a vehicle by simply throwing it at them. However, how these will function is still unknown. Given that the features of different vehicles are unique, there are bound to be certain limitations.

How will the turret and armor mods function in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While tires are common in all vehicles and are easily attachable, this may not be the case with the turret. For instance, the BEAR truck has space at the back to house a turret. Most other vehicles do not.

This could mean one of two things. Either the mod will be limited to a certain type of vehicle or a brand new turret vehicle will be added in. It would likely come pre-fitted with a turret that would need to cool down between use.

On the other hand, the armor mod will be more flexible in nature. It may feature a Mad Max-style armor-plating or something more elegant in design. Either way, the developers will be able to place it anywhere on the vehicle.

Driving a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 may soon become a reality

HYPEX @HYPEX codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehiclecodenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehicle 👀 codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. https://t.co/UWgGNYqyRN

No doubt vehicle mods are cool, but being able to drive a tank in-game will definitely be cooler. According to leaker HYPEX, this will soon become a reality. It would seem that Epic Games is working on a tank for the Battle Royale mode.

It is codenamed "TreadVehicle," and has one driver and passenger seat. Unfortunately, there is no visual representation for this vehicle at the moment. Additionally, it's unknown if it will feature a weapon or any other utility such as a scanner or booster.

When will the new vehicle mods and tank be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Currently, there is no official information from Epic Games regarding these updates. However, given that Chapter 3 has just started, it's unlikely that these will be rolled out anytime soon.

While the turret-vehicle may roll out next season, the armor mod and tank are definitely not yet ready. Perhaps the developers will introduce them to the game alongside the "Tactical Overshield" feature when it comes out later this year.

