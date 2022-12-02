Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision's latest title, and it packs multiple transport solutions, with each vehicle presenting different characteristics and mileage. The strings of realism entangle with the vehicular segment of the game as well since they can take varying damage and run out of fuel.

Content creator and Warzone 2 player JGOD recently uploaded a video on YouTube with the actual in-game stats of every available vehicle. The episode consists of surface details but is expressed in detail for the community to decide which is the best set of wheels to use in Warzone 2.

The game has different types of vehicles - Ground, Aquatic, and Airborne. Each vehicle has its respective fuel capacity and top speed, serving as the highest cruising speed in Warzone 2.

Note: The benchmark for every vehicle was performed on mostly straight and direct roads. The statistics may change in other diverse terrains.

Warzone 2 - all vehicle stats revealed by JGOD

Players enjoy a wide range of vehicles to choose from and travel around the vast geographies of Al Mazrah. Vehicles are expendable in this game as they are prone to becoming bullet sponges while protecting players from a similar fate. Fortunately, vehicles can be refueled with gas cans and repaired at gas stations spread throughout the map.

The following section dives into ground vehicles and the other categories. The details will be limited to the maximum speed, the time it takes to empty the tank, and the maximum distance that can be covered with it.

ATV

The ATV is a three-seater vehicle that can easily travel over rugged terrain but offers little to none for cover against bullets and other projectiles. The vehicle achieved a top speed of around 18 m/s while traveling over 4093 meters on a full tank. It took approximately four mins for the entire fuel tank to run out.

UTV

The UTV is an ultralight 4-seater vehicle that offers versatility and rapid deployment of squads even in the most challenging terrains. It is open-sided to reduce the vehicle's weight, but as a result, it is also a dangerous vehicle to drive into active gunfights. The vehicle clocks a top speed of around 18.5 m/s and can stretch over a distance of 3739 meters on a full tank. The full tank takes around 3 mins 20 seconds to entirely run out.

LTV

The LTV is one of the most superior and well-rounded ground vehicles in Warzone 2. It has a capacity of four players but also features an open back that can easily fit in a few more. This vehicle tops at around 17.7 m/s and can cover a distance of 4580 meters on a full tank. It takes around four mins for the entire fuel tank to reach empty.

Hatchback

The Hatchback is a civilian vehicle similar to any real-life personal vehicle with no armor plating on the body to deter heavy gunfire. It is a four-seater vehicle that can go up to around 18 m/s and cover a distance of 3238 meters on a full tank. It takes around three mins for the entire tank to dry out.

SUV

The SUV is another similar civilian vehicle with four players and a 4x4 drive system. It is comparatively more robust than the Hatchback but lacks proper protection against enemy gunfire. It can go up to around 18 m/s and cover a distance of 3411 meters on a full tank. It takes around three mins for a full fuel gauge to run out and hit empty.

Chop Top

The Chop Top is an open-top vehicle with considerably less protection against the elements in Warzone 2. It can employ rapid repositioning throughout the map with its high acceleration. It can reach up to almost 19 m/s and can cover a distance of 3412 meters with a filled fuel tank. The vehicle can operate for around three mins before the full tank reaches empty.

GMC Hummer EV

This electric vehicle is the quietest one to exist in Warzone 2, which can hold four players in and pass by enemies without gaining unwanted attention. It can reach speeds of up to almost 20 m/s and cover a distance of 3759 meters with a full charge. The vehicle is operable for around 3 mins 10 seconds before the battery is completely depleted.

Cargo Truck

The truck can house two players inside and hold many players in its back as it features a large open trunk. It can reach speeds of around 15 m/s and cover a distance of 3184 meters on a full tank. It takes around 3 mins 28 seconds for the truck to empty a filled fuel tank.

Light Helo

The Light Helo is a twin-engine powered helicopter with paper-thin protection in Warzone 2 but compensates with its high agility. This five-seater helo can cover a distance of 7366 meters at a whopping top speed of around 31 m/s on a full tank. It runs out of a filled fuel tank in about four mins.

Heavy Chopper

The Heavy Chopper is popularly called the Air Tank due to its heavily armored body and ability to resist heavy enemy gunfire. It tops at around 28 m/s and can cover a distance of 6606 meters while operating with a full tank. The chopper takes around four mins to burn through its fuel tank.

RHIB

The RHIB is a tactical light boat that can fit four players and cover a distance of 6092 meters at a top speed of around 15.5 m/s. The boat offers the least protection against gunfire and can operate for about 6 mins 30 seconds with a full tank.

Armored Patrol Boat

The Armored Patrol Boat has only one seat that belongs to the driver and can pack in many players. It has layers of protection that can resist gunfire with additional usable machine guns attached. It can reach speeds of around 15 m/s and cover a distance of 4690 meters on a full tank. The boat takes approximately five mins to run out of a filled fuel tank.

Players can choose vehicles that offer protection against enemies in Warzone 2 and have good coverage in most situations. However, vehicles with higher top speeds will allow squads to move in and rotate more aggressively.

