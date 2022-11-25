Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision's latest release, launched globally on November 16. The game packs stunning graphics and an enhanced playstyle, featuring multiple movements and combat mechanics changes. The community is gradually adapting to this new game as it focuses on strategic and tactical gameplay.

Warzone 2 brings around strict movement nerfs like removing slide cancel to prevent players from abusing a fundamental movement mechanic and enjoying an unexpected advantage over others. Agility was paramount in its prequel, but this time around, developers have ingrained realism in the title to discourage players from running around the map.

Warzone 2 also removed the ability of players to run while putting on armor plates, which resulted in players having to camp in corners, otherwise becoming easy targets in the open. However, a player recently posted a clip of a method that can bypass this obstructing movement mechanic and grant more mobility to the players.

The gameplay video was posted on Twitter, along with a brief description of how it can be replicated.

Warzone 2 trick to run while armor plating

north nahvi @nahvitron HOW TO RUN WHILE PLATING UP IN WARZONE 2 ! HOPE THIS HELPS 🫶🏿🧠 #Warzone2 @TheOakHabitat @NorthernForces FIRST EVERHOW TO RUN WHILE PLATING UP IN WARZONE 2 ! HOPE THIS HELPS 🫶🏿🧠 #MW2 FIRST EVER 🔥🚨 HOW TO RUN WHILE PLATING UP IN WARZONE 2 ! HOPE THIS HELPS 🫶🏿🧠 #MW2 #Warzone2 @TheOakHabitat @NorthernForces https://t.co/ygO6MHB1WR

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share a platform that enables a cross-progression system. While Activision's new and ambitious title shares many standard base features with its predecessor, players must employ a vastly different playstyle to secure consistent victories.

Movement is a crucial part of any tactical strategy, and developers introduced proper constraints so players cannot take undue advantage of any game feature.

How to run while plating

The Warzone 2 player named Nahvitron posted on Twitter a new method that allows players to perform somewhat of a run while equipping and refreshing the armor plates on their character. It is not a sure shot bypass by any means and increases the player's mobility instead of just walking at a slow pace.

In the video, the player shows that the technique is straightforward, as players only need to hop while reusing the armor plate keybind. The player does not gain momentum on the first jump but sends the character in a running animation that can be continued with successive jumps while putting in armor plates.

This method can help players gain a bit more speed, using which they can reposition themselves in an active gunfight instead of needing to retreat to cover and then taking the time to replenish the armor plates.

Players need to maintain a certain level of agility in Warzone 2 as the Time To Kill (TTK) is faster than its predecessor, and enemy operators can afford to push up on injured players as they stay vulnerable for a longer interval of time.

This method requires a bit of practice and might not grant the movement boost on the first jump and move on to the next successive jump. However, it can become an issue if not performed correctly, as jumping without a sprint boost slows the character down further and can make players sitting ducks on the battlefield.

This concludes with the only known method with which fans can move considerably faster while reapplying armor plates after taking a couple of hits. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more tips and tricks, along with the best weapon build guides for Warzone 2.

