Epic Games increases payout rewards for Fortnite island creators

Fortnite island creators can make a lot of money by maps in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Epic Games used to share 40% of its net revenue with such gamers, allowing the most talented players to make millions from their maps. According to the latest blog post made by this title's developers, engagement payouts have increased by approximately 45%.

Epic has also mentioned that the engagement and retention rate of player-made content is among the most important factors taken into account during such monetary offerings. On Tuesday, May 30, Epic Games notified Fortnite island creators that the total time played on their map will also be an important factor in here.

This new format ill be automatically applied to all engagement payouts starting on May 30.

Fortnite island creators will receive much more money with the upcoming payout

Fortnite creators can make UEFN maps their full-time job if they have great ideas (Image via Epic Games)

After Epic Games apply this new formula to all payments starting on May 30, creators will be retroactively rewarded for the engagement their content saw in April.

Here is what Epic posted on the official blog:

"April’s upcoming engagement payouts (paid starting May 30) will reflect the new changes to the payout formula and will result in an increase of 1.45x more total money paid to creators when compared to March," Epic Games announced.

Many talented island creators have already published amazing maps (Image via Epic Games)

Interestingly, Epic Games also revealed that the Creator Economy 2.0 program has drastically benefited many creators. The top 1,000 island creators saw a 5.2x median increase in earnings in comparison to the Support-A-Creator program.

In addition, Epic recently announced grants for custom UEFN maps. Talented players who make Creative maps can get up to $500,000 in grants, as long as they come up with a unique idea and a plan for them.

These bonuses are available at all times, and Fortnite island creators can apply for them on this link. The best part is that Epic provides grants while also allowing creators to make money from player engagement on their maps.

