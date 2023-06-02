Major Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map leaks have come out

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map is set to receive several major changes. While Epic Games won't change the entire map, a big part will be modified for the upcoming season. Thanks to Fortnite leakers, we now know what the map will look like on June 9. These leaks show a glimpse of the new map, including one about a new biome that will be released.

According to reputable leakers, the upcoming season of the video game will have a tropical theme. In addition, a jungle biome will also be released, although many players have no idea where it will be located.

However, the latest leaks suggest that the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will still have a medieval biome and Mega City. This means the new biome will likely be in the middle of the map.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map is getting a jungle biome

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will have a tropical theme (Image via Epic Games)

FNAssist, a popular Fortnite insider, recently revealed some interesting information regarding the Chapter 4 Season 3 map. It turns out that Mega City, and likely the entire new biome, will stay on the new map.

Epic Games will hold a Fortography contest with a Mega City theme in the next season, which is why the popular location will stay in the game.

There's also a Medieval theme August 21-September 4, so expect *some* areas like Citadel to survive.



Additionally, the final weeks of the new Fortnite season will feature a Medieval theme. This biome will likely receive minor changes in the next update, but most will remain the same.

Since Epic Games recently released a series of earthquake events, they will likely indicate where the next biome will be located. Epic has also hinted at this location with a quest that requires players to find a tree (the Herald tree) where three seasons meet.

The highlighted area shows a likely location of the upcoming Fortnite biome (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fortnite developer has nearly confirmed the tropical theme by releasing a teaser for the new season. The teaser has bright, tropical colors, which is likely a hint for the upcoming update.

Another leak suggested Epic Games is also working on a new cloaking device. A similar device was first released in Chapter 2 Season 5, and was found in a jungle biome. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will likely have a jungle biome, as many reputable leakers have claimed this. Due to this, the new cloaking device will also likely be found in this area.

