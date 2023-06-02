Fortnite leak shows a new cloaking device that can make players invisible

The latest Fortnite leak shows a new item that is being developed by Epic Games. It is a cloaking device, which is something many Chapter 2 players are already familiar with. According to Egyptian Fortnite Leaker, it has been in development since the release of Chapter 4 Season 2. Due to this, there is a good chance that Epic will release it in the next season of the video game.

The upcoming cloaking device will change both the speed and visibility of a player. Its rarity is currently unknown, but it could be another Mythic item. After all, the Predator's Cloaking Device from Chapter 2 Season 5 was also Mythic.

Considering that many Fortnite players loved using the cloaking device, bringing it back sounds like a great idea. Additionally, the new season will bring a jungle biome, which is precisely where they were able to pick up the Mythic item in Chapter 2.

Fortnite leak reveals a new cloaking device that might come with Chapter 4 Season 3

The Predator Cloaking Device from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 (Image via Epic Games)

The Predator's Cloaking Device was a Mythic item that was released in Chapter 2 Season 5. It could be obtained by eliminating the Predator, who was the boss at Stealthy Stronghold, which means that only one item was available per match.

The cloaking device allowed players to become nearly invisible for 30 seconds and it also had a 30-second cooldown. The latest Fortnite Battle Royale leak reveals a new cloaking item, but besides invisibility, it will also provide an additional speed boost. Considering that it can be used for both mobility and surprise attacks, it may become one of the most valuable items in the game.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



- It will also change the player's speed, and both the speed and visibility are set to change over time.

- It may be released next season. There's an upcoming cloak item that has been in the works since V24.00 (similar to Predator's mythic from Ch2 S5)- It will also change the player's speed, and both the speed and visibility are set to change over time.- It may be released next season. https://t.co/4HyILsyAnu

While the Fortnite leaker did not confirm the cloaking device's release date, it will likely come out with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The upcoming season will have a jungle biome, which is exactly where the first cloaking device was originally located.

If everything goes according to plan, Epic Games will release the new season of the video game on Friday, June 9. It will bring a new Battle Pass, map changes, several new items, and possibly a couple of fresh features.

