Fortnite is having an earthquake event, here is what it means

Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 3. If everything goes to plan, Epic Games will release the new season of the popular video game on June 9. However, it doesn't seem there will be a live event to introduce players to the new season. Due to this, Epic has decided to have mini-events within the game.

Many players have felt strong earthquakes over the past few days. These earthquakes are getting stronger and affecting large portions of the island, but players remain confused about their meaning.

This article will explain everything you need to know about Fortnite earthquakes and their meaning. We will also explain the connection between these random events and the upcoming season.

Fortnite earthquakes are introducing players to Chapter 4 Season 3

The Earthquakes around the island have now entered Stage 3/5 making the Earthquakes much stronger.



The 4th stage will appear on Tuesday, May 23rd!



Instead of a live event, Epic Games has decided to release a series of smaller in-game events that will introduce players to a new Fortnite season. The earthquake event has multiple stages and is getting stronger and more destructive with every stage.

These earthquakes cause the ground to split, leaving cracks and roots in it. Considering that the next season of the video game will likely have a jungle biome, this event is linked to it.

The earthquakes are affecting the island, forming a new area that will likely be completely destroyed. Due to this, we expect the jungle biome to be located in the places that were hit by the earthquake.

The earthquake has affected several places on the island (Image via Epic Games)

The earthquakes have mostly affected the central part of the island. Considering that the fall (medieval) biome has been in the game since the release of Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic Games may replace it in the next season. Since Anvil Square is the closest named location to the center of the map, it will likely be gone too.

The first small in-game event was released during Chapter 1 Season 3. At the time, meteors were falling out of the sky, which was used to introduce players to the fourth season. As many will remember, Season 4 had a giant meteor that hit the island and caused massive changes.

The first in-game event hinted at the giant meteor (Image via Epic Games)

We have less than three weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and the first teaser for the new season almost confirms the tropical theme. Due to this, the leak that revealed the jungle biome is likely accurate.

Since we are in the late stages of the current Fortnite season, we'll likely get more leaks very soon. The next stage of the earthquake event will probably happen by the end of the month and will be the final stage.

