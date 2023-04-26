Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 so far

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released in five weeks if everything goes as planned. Epic Games has prepared a lot of big things for the upcoming season, and Fortnite leakers have already revealed some details about it. The next season of the popular video game will have certain elements from previous seasons, from map changes to mechanics. Players will also receive a new Battle Pass with over a hundred new cosmetic items.

It's important to note that these are early Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks and that we will get more information in the future. The next season is scheduled to be released on June 3, and here is everything we know about it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will bring back the jungle biome

The jungle biome is returning in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

According to ShiinaBR and Hypex, two of the most popular Fortnite leakers, the next season of the popular video game will have a jungle biome. Players are already familiar with the biome as it was in the game during Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

Epic Games first released the biome during Chapter 1 Season 8. In Chapter 2, the biome was located inside Stealthy Stronghold, where players could fight the Predator.

At the moment, we don't know where the biome will be located. However, considering that Mega City is located in the southeastern corner of the map, the jungle biome may replace the medieval biome in the northwestern corner or the snow biome in the northeast.

Volcano will likely return as well (Image via Epic Games)

Besides the jungle, it appears that Epic Games is planning on adding a volcano back to the video game. Just like the first jungle, a volcano was added to the game in the eighth season. Many players remember the volcano from the Unvaulting event. It played a huge role and ended up destroying Tilted Towers.

Additionally, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will have more palm trees and cacti. Leakers did not reveal a lot of information about this, but there is a chance that Epic will release another desert biome.

Mud will be brought back with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 as well (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, the latest leak reveals that Epic will add mud to the ground. This mud will slow players down, which is also something players have seen in the past. During Chapter 1, Moisty Mire had mud, and players were much slower while walking through it.

It's hard to say what the next season's theme will be. However, we have one more month before Epic Games starts teasing it, so we'll likely get more leaks in the meantime.

