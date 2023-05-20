Epic Games makes changes to Fortnite’s matchmaking system, will keep adjusting them

Fortnite’s matchmaking has been a subject of controversy ever since Epic Games enabled Ranked mode, a skill-based matchmaking system in Chapter 2. Despite the developer's efforts to improve the situation, players continued to face issues. However, the development team's recent changes to the matchmaking system might make the community happy.

The Ranked mode replaced Arena, pitting players with similar ranks against each other, thus making matchmaking fair. However, the mode didn't appear to be properly set up in the beginning, leading to several changes by Epic, who continue to monitor the situation.

Fortnite’s matchmaking has been changed a couple of times over the past few days

Fortnite’s matchmaking system has gone through several changes lately (Image via Epic Games)

Shortly after Epic Games released the Ranked mode in Fortnite Battle Royale, the game's matchmaking was changed. Epic wanted to make the new mode fair to everyone, which is why players were matched up against similar opponents.

Unfortunately, this has caused long queue times in certain regions. Many players still don't have high ranks, causing their matchmaking to take much longer than for those in lower divisions.

Due to this, Epic has decided to release another change to Fortnite’s matchmaking system. The latest change came out on Friday, May 19, but it likely won't be the last one.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've made additional adjustments to matchmaking to pair players more closely together with others of similar high Ranks.



We'll continue monitoring queue times and match quality for Ranked players. We've made additional adjustments to matchmaking to pair players more closely together with others of similar high Ranks. We'll continue monitoring queue times and match quality for Ranked players. https://t.co/sJX0HPd7R4

This is what Epic tweeted:

"We've made additional adjustments to matchmaking to pair players more closely together with others of similar high Ranks. We'll continue monitoring queue times and match quality for Ranked players."

It will be interesting to see how these changes affect the community. However, as mentioned, Epic Games is closely monitoring Fortnite’s matchmaking, so we can expect a few more changes. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on the situation.

The first season of the Ranked mode, Season Zero, lasts until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Epic will likely release more changes to the new game mode during the season, as it's still in the testing phase.

Poll : 0 votes