Fortnite players are getting tougher opponents in their lobbies, here is why

Many Fortnite players have complained about getting tougher opponents in their lobbies. This is the fault of the skill-based matchmaking system, which often fails to deliver. Epic Games implemented this system with the release of Chapter 2. It's been in the game for over three years, and numerous players have complained about it. However, these complaints also come from those who don't quite understand how the system works.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the skill-based matchmaking system in Epic Games' Battle Royale. It will explain why you get tougher opponents in your lobbies and what you can do to avoid them.

Fortnite's matchmaking system can be easily exploited

Skill-based matchmaking is not always the right thing (Image via Epic Games)

During Chapter 1, Fortnite Battle Royale players were matched up against random opponents. There was no matchmaking system in place, and the only factor that was important was the player's region.

Since Chapter 2, there have been numerous other factors that play a role, from one's actual skill level to their in-game behavior. Unfortunately, the skill-based matchmaking system can be easily exploited, which is why many players get tougher lobbies.

In Duos, Trios, and Squads, one can simply create a new Fortnite account and play a few games to get easier lobbies. Matchmaking is always based on the lowest-skilled players in the group, which is why it's so easy to exploit it.

Matchmaking system can be exploited by teaming up with lower-skilled players (Image via Epic Games)

If you consistently get tougher opponents, you should try changing your server to the next closest region. This will likely result in increased latency, but you will be matched up against easier opponents.

Furthermore, you can also team up with some of your friends with a lower skill level. Doing this will put you in easier lobbies, although this is frowned upon as you will likely dominate the rest of the lobby.

Chapter 1 had no skill-based matchmaking in any mode (Image via Epic Games)

It's important to note that Fortnite's skill-based matchmaking system is not based on a season level. The level may play a minor role, but it's not an important factor, which is what many players incorrectly assume.

Despite the criticisms, the matchmaking system appears to be here to stay. Epic Games has stated that it's committed to creating a fun and challenging gameplay experience for everyone and that the system is moving a step towards achieving this goal.

However, it's unlikely that Epic will do anything about those who exploit the system. This is a suspendable offense in Fortnite's competitive settings, but it's usually acceptable in casual modes.

