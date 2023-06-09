Fortnite leak confirms Optimus Primal skin in Chapter 4 Season 3

While Fortnite leakers/data-miners have been able to uncover a lot of information about Chapter 4 Season 3 during the downtime, cosmetics have not been decrypted as of yet. Nevertheless, somehow, information about a new variant of the Optimus Prime Outfit has been leaked online. This information comes from the leaker/data-miner known as FNBRintel and has been vouched for by other veterans in the community.

According to the information at hand, Optimus Primal will have two separate bundles in the Item Shop. One bundle will consist of the Optimus Primal Outfit, Maximal Emblem Back Bling, and a Built-in Emote. At this moment, what the Emote will be is unknown. This bundle will cost 1,600 V-Bucks. The second bundle will contain Sonic Swords Pickaxes and will cost 800 V-Bucks.

In total, those wanting to obtain the complete set of cosmetics associated with Optimus Primal will have to spend 2,400 V-Bucks. That said, keep in mind that the other variant of the character, Optimus Prime, can only be obtained via the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. On that note, there's a bit more to know about the Transformers collaboration.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 introduces the Cybertron Cannon

Aside from two Outfits that are part of the Transformers collaboration, a new Mythic weapon is also being added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It's called a Cybertron Cannon and will deal AOE damage to both players and buildings. It will shoot a quick, powerful, and explosive projectile when used. Keeping in mind that it deals AOE damage, using it in open spaces is likely the safest bet.

This weapon will undoubtedly come in handy when dealing with groups of enemies that are clumped up in one area or hiding behind cover. That being said, given the power behind the weapon, it will likely be slow-firing and take a long time to reload. Furthermore, given the size of the weapon, it may not be usable while being mounted on a Raptor, but that's left to be seen.

Will there be anymore Transformers on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

As of now, the answer is no. Although having characters like Bumblebee would have been a great addition to the Battle Pass or Item Shop, it's unlikely to happen. Since Outfits that are part of a collaboration are added to the game at one go, this is likely it.

Maybe in the future another collaboration will occur, but it all depends on several factors. Nevertheless, this does lay the foundation for more collaborations with the Transformers franchise. Perhaps at a later date and time, Outfits such as Megatron, Grimlock, and others will be added to the game.

