Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (update v25.00) patch notes: Optimus Primal, Jungle Biome, Invisibility Item, and more

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is underway. While Epic Games has revealed a lot via the trailer, soon enough, leakers/data-miners will be showcasing decrypted cosmetics and other gameplay mechanics. While this will take some time to come to fruition, there's a lot that can be taken into consideration from the trailer itself.

Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal can be seen using the new Cybertron Cannon in-game. Characters can be seen using Grind Vines and new mechanics such as camouflage are in play. And if this sounds interesting and intriguing, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That being said, here's what players can expect to see in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (update v25.00).

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (update v25.00) patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Outfits

In addition to the Optimus Prime Outfit that will feature in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass, a second version of the character, Optimus Primal will feature in-game as well. This variant of the Outfit will be available for purchase from the Item Shop once the downtime for the update v25.00 ends.

2) This Is Fine Emote

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite referenced the "This is fine" meme in an emote. Fortnite referenced the "This is fine" meme in an emote. https://t.co/BFBU2nskH0

The "This Is Fine" Emote is a direct reference from the scene featured in Green's "Gunshow" comic series. It showcases a dog wearing a hat and sitting at the kitchen table with everything around the character set ablaze. Despite the severity of the situation, the character in question can be seen saying, "This is fine." This Emote will no doubt be part of the Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3.

3) Jungle Biome

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Oh yeah also MEGA City is still here Oh yeah also MEGA City is still here https://t.co/CPazmwvYQ6

As seen in the latest trailer, the Jungle Biome is a massive and sprawling area located somewhere in the middle of the island. It will feature tall trees, a lot of muddy terrain, and ruined POIs. Grind Vines will also be featured in this biome. In short, the best way to describe this new area is to think about how the map looked in Chapter 2 Season 6 (Primal). Only this time around, things are a lot better.

4) New Weapons - Thermal DMR, FlapJack Rifle, Lever Action Rifle, Cybertron Cannon, Kinetic Boomerang, and Wildwasp Jar

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Wildwasp Jars are throwable jars of, well, wild wasps that will actively chase the nearby player it gets thrown at. Wildwasp Jars are throwable jars of, well, wild wasps that will actively chase the nearby player it gets thrown at. https://t.co/Owz0OqIJ1A

A plethora of new weapons have been showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer. While all of them will no doubt be added to the loot pool, there's no timeline in place. That being said, there are a total of six new weapons that will be added in. They are:

Thermal DMR - Thermal-scoped weapon that allows the user to spot cloaked opponents

FlapJack Rifle - Explosive single-shot

Lever Action Rifle - As the name suggests, it's a single-shot lever-action rifle

Cybertron Cannon - New Mythic weapon based around the Transformers' franchise

Kinetic Boomerang - Can be throw at targets and will return to point of origin after dealing damage

Wildwasp Jar - Will unleash a swarm of wasps that will chase down players

5) New mechanics and features - Slide in Mud, Grind Vines, Bomb Flower, Stink Flower, and Slurp Plants

Shiina @ShiinaBR ENTIRE GAMEPLAY TRAILER



ENTIRE GAMEPLAY TRAILERhttps://t.co/dpcqGLKcJB

New mechanics and features have been added to spruce things up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. While not all of them are directly related to gameplay mechanics, they will serve as features this season. They are:

Slide in Mud and camouflage - Players will be able to slide in mud to presumably increase speed and acquire a layer of camouflage

Grind Vines - Will function similar to Grind Rails

Bomb Flower - Explodes to deal AOE explosive damage

Stink Flower - Explodes to deal AOE toxic/poison damage

Slurp Plants - Similar to Slap Berry

6) Motorboats

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It appears boats are returning based on the Chapter 4 - Season 3 gameplay trailer It appears boats are returning based on the Chapter 4 - Season 3 gameplay trailer https://t.co/T4Hyo7YCH9

Motorboats have been vaulted for some time, but as seen in the trailer, they are likely making a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. They will feature the same boost system and come equipped with rockets.

7) Invisibility Item

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory Looks like players can become invisible, only seeable with a Thermal DMR. Looks like players can become invisible, only seeable with a Thermal DMR. https://t.co/k6qkAxtfNY

Of all the new things being added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the Invisibility Item/Device will be a real game-changer. Players will be able to hide in plain sight and ambush opponents with ease. While the invisibility can be countered using the Thermal DMR, it's not going to be easy.

8) Rideable Raptors

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG Raptors will return in tomorrow’s #FortniteWILDS update alongside the addition of grindable jungle vines. Raptors will return in tomorrow’s #FortniteWILDS update alongside the addition of grindable jungle vines. 🍃 https://t.co/WfLzDHPUqz

Last but most definitely not the least, players will be able to ride Raptors into battle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Similar to Wolves and Boars, they will feature their own hit-point pool and stamina meter. It will be truly an awe-inspiring sight to see these creatures being ode through the jungle and into a firefight.

