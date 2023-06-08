Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer: Rideable Raptors, Optimus Prime Outfit, Vines, Sand Slone, and more

The first extended trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has been released and alongside it, the first detailed glimpses into things that players can expect to see in-game. While most of the content such as rideable raptors, Optimus Prime Outfit, and Vine were expected, other things were not. That being said, players are up for a surprise next season.

They will be able to cosplay as a new variant of Doctor Slone nicknamed Sand Slone, take charge of the Lewis gun, and hunt down new variants of Llamas present on the island. That being said, here the highlights from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer.

Rideable Raptors and five other highlights from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer

1) Rideable Raptors

As seen from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer, raptors will feature as rideable mounts in-game. Akin to wolves and boars, players will be able to ride them into battle. As for their stamina meter, players will likely be able to replenish it by feeding the creatures meat. It's also very possible that they will be able to attack opponents while being used as mounts as well.

2) Optimus Prime Outfit and Mythic (Cybertron Cannon)

Optimus Prime has been officially showcased as an Outfit for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. However, that's not all that was showcased in the trailer. Alongside the Outfit, players will also gain access to a new Mythic (Cybertron Cannon). It seems to be a heavy-weapon or launcher of sorts.

3) Grinding on Vines

Similar to Grind Rails, players will now be able to grind on Vines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It will consume stamina to Grind faster and will likely allow players to mitigate fall damage when jumping off of them. It's possible that as time progresses, the island will be covered with them or they may replace Grind Rails altogether at the start of the new season.

4) Sand Slone

After much rumor and speculation, a new version of Doctor Slone, nicknamed Sand Slone, has finally been showcased in-game. After being forced to flee towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, this is her first appearance since then. However, having said that, her role in the storyline is still largely unknown. The only thing that can perhaps be said with somewhat certainty is that she's not friendly.

5) New weapons

FNBRintel @FNBRintel @FNChiefAko the left is a lewis gun so won't be a shotgun @FNChiefAko the left is a lewis gun so won't be a shotgun https://t.co/7PxvOtqjRw

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will feature two new weapons. The first is a machine gun (Lewis gun), while the other is a lever-action rifle. There's no other information that's currently known about them at this point of time. While they have been featured in the trailer, they may not appear in the loot pool at the start of the new season.

6) New Llama variant

Last but least, new types of Llamas will be getting added to the game next season. They glow to a certain extent and have been re-skinned to blend in better with the Jungle theme of the upcoming season. In all probability, the type of loot that they drop will remain unchanged.

