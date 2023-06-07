Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leak teases Sand Slone and  Amber Herald skins

Veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR took to Twitter a few hours to mention that the upcoming Secret Skin for Chapter 4 Season 3 would not be a new character. According to the information that was obtained by the leaker/data-miner, the new Secret Skin would be a new version of an already existing skin. Given that the Secret Skin is not part of any collaboration, this narrows it down to two choices.

As of now, there are two characters of great importance from within the metaverse that have been showcased on the Battle Pass before. The first is Doctor Slone in Chapter 2 Season 7 and the other character in question is The Herald in Chapter 3 Season 4. Both of them have a huge fan-following which Epic Games is aware of. Despite being antagonists, they are popular nonetheless.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



As I have previously leaked, the secret skin is NOT a collaboration. This information remains accurate.



As I have previously leaked, the secret skin is NOT a collaboration. This information remains accurate.

Both of these leaks are coming from a reliable source. The next secret skin is a new version of an already existing skin

On that note, variants of both these characters were leaked a short while ago via a Survey. While it's too soon to say whether or not these could be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass , Fortnite theorist FNChiefAko seems to state otherwise and with sound logical reasoning.

Sand Slone or Amber Herald may be the Secret Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It MUST be someone important, so these are the best candidates at the moment:



- Sand Slone (Epic has been working on her)

The C4S3 SECRET Outfit will be a new version of a pre-existing Outfit (Via: @ShiinaBR)

It MUST be someone important, so these are the best candidates at the moment:

- Sand Slone (Epic has been working on her)

- Amber Herald (One could argue the Wilds rising is her doing)

According to FNChiefAko, with new variants of each of these characters out there in the open, it may be possible that one of them is the new Secret Skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Both of these characters played a vital role in their respective seasons and are well known within the community. The only questions that remain if they come back in the upcoming season are how and why?

While the how can be justified by saying that there are variants of the character found throughout the metaverse, the why is rather vague. For instance, given that The Herald was an agent of the Last Reality, will Amber Herald follow suit? Is the reason as to why a tropical/jungle biome will be appearing on the island? And what about the Sand Slone? Will she be a good character in this upcoming phase of the storyline or will she seek to take control of the island once more.

As of the moment, it's unclear what will transpire, but if any of these characters do make it back to the game, they will play a role in the storyline. While Slone is no doubt still part of the Imagined Order, it would be refreshing to see a variant of her that fights against it. However, given that Geno has preordained everything that will ever happen, this may not come to pass. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned.

