Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Every skin and cosmetic leaked so far

Four Outfits have been leaked, confirmed to be part of the Battle Pass line-up for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. While their in-game design hasn't yet been decrypted, their art references have been seen. The final versions will be slightly tweaked before being added to the game, although they still provide an idea of what players can expect to see in-game.

In addition to Outfits, a few cosmetic items associated with them have also been leaked via the key art. However, it is not mentioned if they will explicitly be part of the Battle Pass, although leakers/data miners are speculating that they will.

This might hold true, given that add-ons are usually featured in the Battle Pass. That said, here is every Outfit and cosmetic leaked thus far for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Optimus Prime and three other Outfits leaked for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

1) Unknown Male Outfit

The first is an unknown Male Outfit. In the key art, he can be seen brandishing a Lever Pistol. Currently, leakers/data miners are unclear about who the character is. His identity is perplexing as he has never been seen before in-game or on leaked surveys.

It is speculated that he will hold some importance in the storyline next season. However, nothing remains uncertain. Nevertheless, given his attire, he seems to be an explorer. Given that the jungle/tropical biome is home to a Ruined Temple POI that bears markings of the Last Reality, he may be looking for artifacts related to them.

2) Mechanic Outfit

From what I've heard, the survey image is pretty much identical to what she will look like In-Game, the only thing that might look SLIGHTLY different is her neck twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here's some information about this female survey skin which is partly included in the leaked Battle Pass key art:From what I've heard, the survey image is pretty much identical to what she will look like In-Game, the only thing that might look SLIGHTLY different is her neck Here's some information about this female survey skin which is partly included in the leaked Battle Pass key art:From what I've heard, the survey image is pretty much identical to what she will look like In-Game, the only thing that might look SLIGHTLY different is her neck 🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3RGKZD2Jqk

Two things can be said for certain about the Mechanic Outfit. First, she has mastered the art of taming Raptors and using them as mounts. As seen in the key art, she can casually and calmly control the beast. The second thing is that, according to leakers/data miners, her in-game Outfit will look similar to the skin's survey version. It seems Epic Games has not tweaked the original design much.

Given that she is seen wielding a weapon dubbed the Kinetic Boomerang, it's speculated that she, like Rift Warden Stellan from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, knows her way around technology. Thus, she may play the role of an inventor next season, but that is to be seen. However, her weapon may just be a unique Harvesting Tool.

3) Optimus Prime

JawsClaws @JawsClawsPaws Now that we know Optimus Prime is coming to Fortnite, what other Hasbro characters would you like to see in Fortnite? Now that we know Optimus Prime is coming to Fortnite, what other Hasbro characters would you like to see in Fortnite? https://t.co/98iEMUxXWz

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiering on June 9 and a tropical/jungle biome being introduced to the island next season, Optimus Prime featuring as a Battle Pass Outfit makes complete sense. It is unclear if he will have selectable styles, but it may be possible, given that he can modify his armor before a fight.

In the key art leaked for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, Optimus Prime can be seen wielding a battle-axe. In all probability, this will feature in-game as his unique Harvesting Tool. The same can also be seen in the trailer for the upcoming movie. It will likely have only one style.

4) Summer Meowscles

A new variant of Meowscles called Summer Meowscles has been leaked and showcased for the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. This character is largely popular after first appearing in Fortnite Chapter 2 alongside Midas. In the key art, Summer Meowscles can be seen wearing safari clothing to fit into the tropical/jungle theme of the season.

As for this character's role in the storyline, nothing can be said with certainty. It might just be a casual Outfit added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass to spruce things up. That said, the Outfit may feature an additional style for players to choose from in-game.

