Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Every weapon leaked so far

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 fast approaching, leakers/dataminers have been able to uncover a cache of information pertaining to upcoming weapons. Although none of these are directly related to the new season's theme, they will be fresh additions to its loot pool. The biggest inclusion will be a fresh variant of the Helicopter that with a Launcher on it.

Aside from this armored vehicle, several different types of weapons have been identified as well. A new shotgun is in development, and an old bolt action weapon is coming back with a twist next season. That being said, here's all the information that's available regarding leaked weapons expected to be seen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Mythic Boomerang and four other weapons that have been leaked for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Helicopter

Helicopters are slated to arrive on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Unlike in the past — when these vehicles were mostly used to travel from one place to another — this time around, they will be armed and dangerous. Epic Games is upgrading and giving them some serious firepower in the form of a Launcher.

Based on the leaks that have surfaced thus far, this Launcher will be able to shoot every two seconds and will deal 35 normal damage and 450 build damage. Judging by the stats, players will be able to tear down builds with utmost ease using this Launcher. It will be interesting to see if its stats are changed in the Zero Build Mode.

2) Lever Pistol

In the key art for Chapter 4 Season 3 that was leaked a few days ago, an unknown character can be seen holding a brand-new weapon. Thanks to leakers/dataminers, the firearm has been identified to be a fresh type of Lever Pistol. Given the design, it will likely hold five to six rounds at any given time. It's also being speculated that the weapon will be slow-shooting in nature.

To compensate for this lack of firing speed, the damage inflicted will be high. This means that it will require a lot of skill to use, and only crackshots will be able to make the most of it in combat.

3) Epic/Legendary Thermal Bolt Action Sniper

Although there have been a few thermal-scoped weapons in Fortnite, they were in-game for a very short amount of time. Given the upcoming season's jungle/tropical theme, it would seem that Epic Games is working on a brand-new Thermal Bolt Action Sniper, which will be available in Epic and Legendary rarities.

Based on leaked information, this weapon will inflict 116/121 Damage per body shot and a staggering 290/303 damage on a headshot. This means that a well-timed shot will be able to knockout/eliminate an opponent in one hit. It will likely feature a magazine size of three and will need three seconds to reload. It will be interesting to see how well this weapon performs in urban and jungle warfare situations.

4) Mythic Drum Shotgun

According to Fortnite leakers/dataminers, Epic Games are working on a brand new Mythic Drum Shotgun for Chapter 4 Season 3. Although shotguns are powerful, these drum variants tend to be too strong at times. The community at large is already skeptical about this new weapon, and opinions are flying in every direction.

Based on its stats in the files, this Mythic Drum Shotgun will deal 73 damage per body shot and 109 on a headshot. It will have a slow fire rate and will need three seconds to reload. Given that this weapon will likely be automatic in nature, landing two headshots in quick succession should be enough to take down any foe at close-range.

5) Kinetic Boomerang

Aside from the Level Pistol, another weapon was spotted in the key art for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The character riding the Raptor in it can be seen holding a Boomerang. Given that unique weapons have been implemented in-game throughout Chapter 4, this could be the first look at a new type of throwable.

Similar to how other unique weapons like the Shockwave Hammer and Kinetic Blade functioned, this, too, may feature charges that will allow users to unleash a special attack when required.

