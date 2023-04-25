Fortnite: How to headshot opponents with the Cobra DMR

The Marksman Rifle, more commonly called the DMR, is a class of weapons added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. The weapon bridged the gap between an assault rifle and sniper rifle, allowing players to shoot at opponents from long-range. In Chapter 3 Season 4, Cobra DMR was introduced to the game and has remained in the loot pool.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week seven, players will have to headshot a total of five opponents with the Cobra DMR. While this task is a bit difficult for novice players, since it doesn't have to be completed in a single match, there's no rush. Once the task has been completed, 12,000 experience points will be rewarded.

A step-by-step guide on how to headshot opponents with the Cobra DMR in Fortnite

1) Find a Cobra DMR

Any Cobra DMR will do for this challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are many ways to find and obtain a Cobra DMR in-game. They can be found on the ground, in Chests, and can even be obtained from Holo-Chests. Since the challenge doesn't specify the type of rarity required, anyone will suffice.

2) Scope-in (aim-down-sight) and aim for the opponent's head

Take steady aim before firing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the weapon has been obtained, the next step of the challenge is to land five headshots on opponents. Since Cobra DMR is unsuitable at close-range, a distance of at least 50 meters will have to be maintained.

When an enemy has been spotted, don't open fire immediately. Scope-in and let your opponent become stationary, this will make it easier to land headshots. If players are fast enough, at least two headshots can be hit before they move out of the way.

When is the perfect time to use Cobra DMR?

Get into a good position before unleashing a barrage of bullets (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although the weapon can be used at long-range, mid-range is the sweet spot for it. That said, the weapon can be used when wanting to pin opponents in place or to push them out of cover. Although there are only 10 rounds in the magazine, the high damage output compensates well enough for it.

Another amazing use of the Cobra DMR is ambushes. When wanting to launch a surprise attack, this weapon is perfect for the job. Given how accurate it is, players with a steady hand can use it to take out multiple opponents with ease. If they happen to be on low-ground, this will make the task easier.

Last but not least, since Cobra DMR features a scope, players can use it to scout the area for opponents. While a Heavy Sniper Rifle can also be used for the task, given that it has one bullet per magazine, it's not very useful for quick-combat situations.

