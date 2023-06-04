Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks: Rideable Raptors, Helicopters, Transformers collaboration, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks are on the rise, now that we are less than a week away from the new season. With each passing day, we are learning a bit more. Epic Games has managed to keep most of the major changes under wraps till now, but the clock is ticking as the leakers and data miners are just getting warmed up.

Quite a lot has come to light in the last few days. Raptors will be making a comeback, and players will be able to ride them into battle. There will be a dedicated jungle/tropical biome on the island, where Wood Vines will replace the Grind Rails currently present on the island.

Here is a quick overview of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks that have us excited.

Rideable Raptors and 7 other Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks that have been uncovered thus far

1) Rideable Raptors

Cool Jurassic Park Opinions @CoolJPOpinions Hm... Would you all say the new Fortnite raptor design is an improvement? Hm... Would you all say the new Fortnite raptor design is an improvement? https://t.co/4hT2Hc3zPS

Raptors will become rideable mounts/wildlife in Chapter 4 Season 3, as per leaks. Players will be able to ride them into combat, just like they could with wolves and boars. It will be interesting to see how they are used to navigate the dense tropical-themed jungle biome.

2) Tropical/jungle biome

FN News 📰 @SentinelCentral



Reason: Earthquakes currently surround the area in game It is highly theorized by the community that the “Anvil Square” POI will be replaced by the upcoming jungle biome during #Fortnite CH4S3.Reason: Earthquakes currently surround the area in game It is highly theorized by the community that the “Anvil Square” POI will be replaced by the upcoming jungle biome during #Fortnite CH4S3. Reason: Earthquakes currently surround the area in game https://t.co/CrMYV3l9l2

Based on the official key art that was leaked a while ago, a tropical/jungle biome will appear on the island next season. It is expected to take the place of Anvil Square and spread out towards other POIs as well, which might upset some people. But, on the bright side, players will be able to traverse this dense forest with relative ease, as per leakers and data miners.

3) Grind Rails re-skinned to be Wood Vines

JustRasberry @JustRasberry

- Racing mode with Speed Objects, Cosmetics, Car Garage, Sky/Ground Race Tracks & the default car is a new Supercar.

- Grind Rails most likely re-skinned into wood vines.

- Armored Cars With Hostile "Goons" NPCs in them.

- New Mythic #Fortnite CHAPTER 4 SEASON 3 LEAKS SO FAR- Racing mode with Speed Objects, Cosmetics, Car Garage, Sky/Ground Race Tracks & the default car is a new Supercar.- Grind Rails most likely re-skinned into wood vines.- Armored Cars With Hostile "Goons" NPCs in them.- New Mythic #Fortnite CHAPTER 4 SEASON 3 LEAKS SO FAR❗️❗️- Racing mode with Speed Objects, Cosmetics, Car Garage, Sky/Ground Race Tracks & the default car is a new Supercar. - Grind Rails most likely re-skinned into wood vines.- Armored Cars With Hostile "Goons" NPCs in them.- New Mythic https://t.co/qq8hQbRWxZ

Grind Rails have played a vital role in mobility this season. They allow players to easily rotate within certain POIs and traverse short distances quickly without running. According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks, Grind Rails will be converted to Wood Vines as a nod to the theme. The movement mechanic might remain the same.

4) Helicopters

FortyLeak @FortyLeak



- Helicopters are getting a "Launcher" that shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage & 450 builds damage.

- There's a new Lever Pistol, which most likely slow hard-hitting shots



(via



#Fortnite CH4 S3 Weapons:- Helicopters are getting a "Launcher" that shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage & 450 builds damage.- There's a new Lever Pistol, which most likely slow hard-hitting shots(via @HYPEX #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite News #Fortnite Chapter4 CH4 S3 Weapons: - Helicopters are getting a "Launcher" that shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage & 450 builds damage.- There's a new Lever Pistol, which most likely slow hard-hitting shots (via @HYPEX) #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteNews #FortniteChapter4 https://t.co/qsUfAlRaOt

Players will be able to traverse the map using Helicopters next season. They will come equipped with a launcher that shoots every two seconds and deals 35 damage to players and 450 damage to builds. However, it is unclear at the moment if the helicopters will be refuelable or only be usable for a limited amount of time.

5) Armored cars/vehicles

Wenso @Wensoing



There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"



(via me &



#Fortnite Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"(via me & @Loolo_WRLD Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)#Fortnite https://t.co/QygGaIQ5O7

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks, helicopters will not be the only vehicles in-game. Armored cars/vehicles will also be introduced to the island. Players, as well as NPCs, will be able to use them during a match. Unfortunately, details about the same are hard to come by at the moment. It's unclear if these armored cars/vehicles will be a brand new type of transportation or if the existing ones will be given armor value using mods.

6) Transformers collaboration

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releasing on June 9, 2023, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games is likely doing a collaboration with them. The leaked Optimus Prime Outfit will probably be featured in the Battle Pass, but this collaboration will no doubt introduce even more skins in the Item Shop. We have to wait for more Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks about the same to learn more.

7) Racing mode

RedLeaks @RedLeaksBR



(Via The upcoming Fortnite Racing Mode will have its own Battle Pass!(Via @ShiinaBR The upcoming Fortnite Racing Mode will have its own Battle Pass! (Via @ShiinaBR) https://t.co/MZcxwNF2ZR

One of the most exciting Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks is the unearthing of a dedicated Racing mode, which will come to the game soon. Details are still hard to come by, but leakers and data miners have painted a picture of what to expect. There will likely be Speed Objects, Cosmetics, Car Garages, Sky/Ground Race Tracks, and a brand new Supercar.

8) 14 days of Summer

As is custom, Epic will soon organize their annual 14 Days of Summer in-game event to celebrate the season. Players will be able to earn unique cosmetic items, complete challenges for XP, and purchase the latest summer trends from the Item Shop.

While no official date has been announced, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks indicate that the event will take place sometime between July 4 and 25, 2023.

